The Theatre Commander Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), W Shaibu, a major general, has urged the Nigerian government and security operatives to employ the use of a non-kinetic approach in tackling insurgency in the North-east region.

Mr Shaibu said this at the Command Headquarters in Maiduguri, Borno State on Friday when he received a delegation from the Accra Initiative (AI) for Regional Strand on Non-kinetic Strategy in Combating Insurgency.

The delegation was led by the National Coordinator Security Governance Initiative and Adviser to the Chief of Defence Staff on non-kinetic, Aliyu Gebi.

According to a statement by the command’s Deputy Spokesperson, Reuben Kovangiya, Mr Shaibu, who was represented by his deputy, K.E. Chigbu, a major general, said the kinetic approach alone was not enough to curb insurgency, but rather compelled insurgents to surrender.

He said the use of force or the kinetic approach had had its effect which was minimal but not enough to tackle the situation.

Mr Shaibu said the command had seen the result of such an approach after engaging in the construction and renovation of schools, drilling of boreholes, medical outreaches, as well as school and Qur’anic recitation competitions in some parts of the country which led to the surrender of many insurgents.

He appreciated the Borno State Government for its support in using the non-kinetic approach through establishing a North-east Development Commission.

In a podcast interview with PREMIUM TIMES, security experts had advised that the use of a non-kinetic approach should be employed by the Nigerian government to tackle insecurity.

