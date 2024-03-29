Transaction activities of the stock market on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX) declined by 0.08 per cent, making the market capitalisation to close the week at N59.121 trillion.

Specifically, investors lost a total of N48 billion in the four trading sessions, making the market capitalisation close at N59.121 trillion from N59.169 trillion at the beginning of the week.

Similarly, the NGX All-Share Index also depreciated by 0.08 per cent or 85.31 points to close the week at 104,562.06, compared to 104,647.37 recorded last week.

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc led 30 other declining equities in the downturn performance.

International Breweries lost 74k to close at N4.45, Dangote Sugar shed N7 to close at N52, while Guinea Insurance declined by 4k to close at 35k per share.

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc went down by N5.35 to close at N48.30 and FTN Cocoa Processors depreciated by 16k to close at N1.60 per share, among other declining equities.

Conversely, Computer Warehouse Group Plc led 39 equities on the gainers’ table with a gain of N1.55 to close at N7.50, while Morison Industries Plc rose by 35k to close at N1.76 per share.

Juli Plc appreciated by N1.63 to close at N9.49, SUNU Assurances grew by 20k to close at N1.36 and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings gained 23k to close at N1.63 per share, among other advancing equities.

During the week, investors traded a total turnover of 1.804 billion shares worth N52.040 billion in 38,550 deals, contrasting with 1.735 billion shares valued at N48.755 billion traded in 45,237 deals the previous week.

As recorded in previous weeks, the financial services industry measured by volume led the activity chart again with 1.329 billion shares valued at N32.924 billion traded in 20,897 deals.

These, therefore, contributed 73.65 per cent and 63.27 per cent each to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The conglomerates industry followed with 106.728 million shares worth N1.467 billion in 2,368 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 87.708 million shares worth N4.220 billion in 4,731 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Access Holdings Plc, measured by volume accounted for 589.939 million shares worth N23.276 billion in 8,166 deals.

This indicated a contribution of 32.70 and 44.73 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

On Exchange Traded Products (ETP), a total of 20,189 shares valued at N11.363 million were traded this week in 210 deals, compared to 10,560 valued at N131.549 million transacted last week in 184 deals.

On bonds, 61,447 shares valued at N60.237 million were traded this week in 27 deals compared with a total of 68,735 shares valued at N71.382 million transacted last week in 20 deals.

However, all other indices finished higher except NGX Main Board, NGX 30, NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Growth which depreciated by 0.28, 0.16, 0.97 and 0.14 per cent respectively, while the NGX Oil and Gas and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

Also, 40 equities appreciated in price during the week lower than 50 equities in the previous week.

Also, 31 equities depreciated in price lower than 32 in the previous week, while 83 equities remained unchanged, higher than 72 recorded in the previous week.

As part of corporate action by listed companies on the Exchange, seven companies declared dividends for their shareholders in the course of the week.

Total Energies proposed to pay N25 for every 50k ordinary shares for its 2023 financial year on 24 June and Access Holdings declared to pay N1.80 dividend per 50k ordinary shares on 19 April.

United Capital Plc announced to pay N1.80 as a dividend on 23 April, SFS Real Estate Investment Trust proposed N14.50 as a dividend to be paid on 14 May, and Chemical and Allied Products Plc also declared to pay N1.55 dividend qualified for payment on 3 May.

Meyer Plc declared a 30k dividend for its shareholders to be paid on 27 May, Trans-nationwide Express Plc Proposed a 2k dividend for payment on 11 June and Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank declared a 15k dividend for payment on 13 May.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

