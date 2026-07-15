Governor Uba Sani has broken a 20-year old jinx in Jaba local government, with the commissioning of five township roads in Kwoi, the headquarter of the Area Council.

The governor recalled that when he performed the ground breaking ceremony last September, he assured that the intervention would not be another promise deferred.

‘’By the grace of God and through the dedication of our team, we have returned to redeem that pledge. Nothing strengthens the bond between a government and its people more than promises fulfilled,’’ he noted.

Last Tuesday, Governor Sani commissioned the Audu Tilo Road, Sabon Gari Road, Doctor Sani Road, Hospital Road and Kpop Ham Palace Road, as well as the strategic Kwoi–Gora Road.

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The governor lamented that ‘’for well over two decades, Jaba Local Government Area did not witness the construction of a single completed kilometre of road.

‘’It was among the 12 Local Governments that were neglected in terms of road construction. Such imbalance was inconsistent with the principles of fairness, equity and justice upon which enduring development must rest,’’ he argued.

Governor Sani noted that his administration is determined to reverse that history, adding that it has ‘’ pursued an infrastructure agenda deliberately designed to ensure that development reaches every part of Kaduna State.’’

‘’Across our twenty-three Local Government Areas, we have initiated 150 road projects covering more than 1,355 kilometres, with the overwhelming majority already completed,’’ he disclosed.

Mr Sani further said that ‘’these projects represent far more than completed infrastructure; they are enduring symbols of our resolve to ensure that no community is excluded from the dividends of democratic governance.’’

According to him, his administration’s philosophy is that ‘’government must not be defined by geography, politics or identity, but by fairness in the allocation of opportunities and public investment.’’

Governor Sani reminded the people that the Kwoi township roads and the Kwoi-Gora road are strategic investments in the economic and social life of Jaba community.

‘’They will improve mobility within Kwoi, facilitate access to schools and healthcare facilities, strengthen commercial activity, ease transportation for farmers and traders,’’ he noted.

The governor also recalled that the Kwoi–Gora Road ‘’was synonymous with hardship, particularly during the rainy season when erosion and poor road conditions disrupted movement, isolated communities, increased transportation costs and hindered access to essential services.’’

‘’Today, that difficult chapter has been replaced by new opportunities. This road will strengthen social and economic interactions, improve emergency response, facilitate agricultural transportation and open wider prospects for investment across Jaba Local Government Area,’’ he added.