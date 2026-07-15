REQUEST FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

Design, organize, and implement (general and female focused) Tech Hackathons and Innovative Challenges (Manage Competition, Implementation, Seed Capital and Follow up)

Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme

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Technology and Creative Sector

Financing Agreement reference: 2000200005160

Project ID No.: P-NG-K00-009

Background

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has received financing from the African Development Bank (AfDB), AgenceFrançaise de Développement (AFD) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) towards the implementation of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme.

The objective of the iDICE Programme is to promote entrepreneurship, boost innovation, create jobs, enhance social development, and achieve economic transformation by fostering growth in the digital technology and creative ecosystem, building on brownfield investments and synergies with ongoing initiatives in Nigeria.

In line with implementation arrangements, the iDICEProgramme Coordination Unit (PCU) within the Bank of Industry (BOI) – the Executing Agency for the Programme appointed by the FGN – is seeking to engage the services of a consultant to design, organize, and implement (general and female focused) Tech Hackathons and InnovativeChallenges (Manage Competition, Implementation, Seed Capital and Follow up) under the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme.

Objective

The primary objective of this consultancy is to design, organize, and implement a minimum of 12 series of (general and female focused) tech hackathons and innovative competitions across the six (6) geo-political regions. Each region shall run two parallel streams:

• Stream A – General Innovation Challenges: Technology hackathons and competitions targeting all eligible innovators and start-ups.

• Stream B – Female Focused Challenges: Targeted hackathons and innovation competitions focused on discovering and nurturing female-led start-ups in thetechnology sector.

Of the 12 series of (general and female focused) events, a minimum of 5% start-ups shall be start-ups from vulnerable and marginalized groups “such as At Risk Youth, PWDS, Displaced Persons, Youth Not in Employment, Education or Training (NEET Youths)”.

The specific goals are:

a) Identify and nurture high-potential technology startupsthrough competitive hackathons and innovation challenges.

b) Foster innovation and problem-solving by encouraging technology and digital solutions to pressing socio-economic and industry challenges using technology.

c) Provide seed capital and structured post-event support to enable selected startups to scale and become investment ready.

d) Create visibility and networking opportunities for emerging tech entrepreneurs by connecting them with investors, mentors, and industry stakeholders.

e) Strengthen the tech ecosystem by promoting collaboration among hubs, accelerators, universities, and private sector actors.

f) Discover and nurture female-led startups through targeted hackathons, ensuring equitable access to resources, networks, and funding.

g) Promote gender equality in entrepreneurship and innovation by addressing socio-economic and industry barriers faced by women.

h) Strengthen the gender-inclusive tech and creative ecosystem by promoting collaboration among women-focused ESOs, accelerators, universities, and private sector actors.

i) Document success stories and lessons learned to inform future gender-focused innovation programmes.

Scope of Work

The Consultant will be required to carry out the following activities:

A. Program Design

a) Develop the framework for a minimum of 12 hackathons and competitions, including:

i. Focus areas and themes aligned with the technologyand digital economy’s needs

ii. Female led technology startups

iii. Competition formats and participation criteria.

iv. Evaluation criteria and judging processes.

b) Outline strategies to engage key stakeholders, including industry leaders, ESOs, and relevant government agencies.

c) Establish guidelines for awards and post-event support for winning teams.

d) Prepare a plan outlining measures to mitigate potential environmental and social impact, including social safeguards, monitoring and reporting requirements.

e) Embed zero-tolerance SEA-H safeguards in all programme activities. Develop a Social Impact & Safeguarding Plan addressing prevention, safe reporting channels, response protocols, and accountability mechanisms.

B. Thematic Areas

1. Digital skills, employability and jobs- exploring skills matching platforms, freelancing and remote work, AI-powered learning and certification;

2. Agritech; financial inclusion and SME support;

3. Climate and clean energy;

4. Digital economy etc.

Selected startups should have 40% focused on ideation and problem solving; 60% focused on proof of concept.

C. Event Planning and Coordination

a) Plan and organize a series of tech hackathons and innovative competitions in the 6 Nigerian geo-political zones. These may involve either a general theme, or a specific problem to address as the event’s central focus.

b) Recruit participants through targeted outreach campaigns leveraging ESOs, educational institutions, technology hubs, and other information and media pipelines.

c) Secure partnerships with mentors, industry experts, and sponsors.

d) Establish monitoring and evaluation (M&E) frameworks to track progress and

program impact.

e) Setup and prepare logistical arrangements concerning venue selection, technology requirements, event materials, transportation, media and publicity, judging and review pipeline and infrastructure.

f) Incorporate gender-safe venue protocols, accessible facilities, and safe reporting mechanisms in all logistical arrangements.

D. Implementation and Facilitation

a. Execute hackathons and challenges according to the designed framework. A total of 12 tech Hackathon event and innovative competitions across the six (6) geo-political regions. Of the 12 series of (general and female focused) events, a minimum of 5% start-ups shall be start-ups from vulnerable and marginalized groups “such as At Risk Youth, PWDS, Displaced Persons, Youth Not in Employment, Education or Training (NEET Youths)”. Each region shall have a minimum of two (2) events.

b. 36 Participating start-ups progressing to incubation andinvestment stages

c. Provide facilitation support, including mentor pairing, team formation, and problem-solving workshops.

d. Coordinate judging panels and ensure transparent evaluation processes.

E. Post-Event Follow-Up

a) Further engage with winners and high-performing participants providing a list of promising startups for further incubation and funding opportunities under iDICEprogramme.

b) Compile and disseminate lessons learned and success stories. Leveraging media pipelines to increase visibility in the technology and digital economy, giving further reach to future competitions and events.

c) Specifically document female-led startup success stories and gender inclusion outcomes. Include SEA-H compliance record and any incidents/responses in the End-of-Programme Report. The Consultant shall design and implement a structured post-hackathon pipeline, including incubation and acceleration support, with defined milestones for start-up development, investment readiness, and scaling.

d) Create mechanisms for continued tracking of supported start-ups beyond the consultancy period (e.g., tracer studies or follow-up reporting)

e) Create an End-of-Program report highlighting the logistical implementation of the hackathons. The report must showcase quantitative data points collected throughout the course of the events such as attendance number, media reach, social media impressions, as well as a qualitative review of the impact the events have created and further recommendations for future events. Reporting shall disaggregate participation data by gender and vulnerable status.

Minimum Qualification and Experience

Key qualifications and experience required for this consultancy include:

a) Minimum of 7 years’ experience in technology consulting, innovation program management, or event organization.

b) Proven experience in organizing hackathons, competitions, or innovation challenges

c) Strong technical understanding of emerging technologies (AI, IoT, Cloud, Blockchain).

d) Proof of the availability of experienced technical and operational staff with requisite certifications

e) Strong event planning and coordination skills, including outreach and logistics.

f) Demonstrate Financial management skills for handling seed capital and budgeting.

g) Expertise in stakeholder engagement, including industry and government partnerships

h) Demonstrated ability to track and evaluate program impact.

Gender, Safeguarding, and SEA-H Requirements

Gender expertise and safeguarding provisions are core requirements of this assignment. The Consultant firm must:

a) Demonstrate proven experience in developing and implementing gender-sensitive strategies and safeguarding plans.

b) Designate a qualified Gender and Safeguarding Officer responsible for overseeing implementation of gender commitments and SEA-H provisions across all events.(Preferably female)

c) Develop and operationalise a SEA-H Prevention and Response Protocol, including:

• Clear definitions and zero-tolerance policy statements.

• Mandatory training for all programme staff, mentors, judges, and volunteers.

• Confidential and accessible safe reporting channels for participants.

• Documented response and referral procedures for any reported incidents.

d) Accountability and reporting obligations to the PCU.

e) Ensure all event venues, materials, and facilitation approaches are gender-responsive and accessible.

f) Collect and report gender-disaggregated data throughout the programme, covering participation, outcomes, and prize disbursements.

g) Integrate gender inclusion metrics into all M&E frameworks and reporting.

Legal & Compliance Requirements

The following requirements are applicable to companies/firms that are submitting EOI as either a single firm or a consortium of firms. For a consortium of firms or single firms domiciled in Nigeria, the lead firm MUST provide the following documents:

1. Evidence of legal registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in line with the requisite CAMA Act. 2020, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

2. Submission of Memorandum and Articles from CAC07 (i.e. Particulars of Board of Directors) and Form CAC02 (i.e. Particulars of Shareholders).

3. Affidavit indicating that all documents submitted are genuine and verifiable.

Financial and Tax Requirements

1. Confirmation of financial capacity of the company (3 years audited statement of accounts and financial summary).

2. Evidence of VAT Registration and Company Tax Clearance Certificates for the last 3 years.

Firms that are registered outside Nigeria shall submit relevant legal and compliance documents as applicable to their countries of jurisdiction.

Submission of EOIs

Expressions of Interest should be structured as follows:

a) Details / organizational profile of the firm or consortium detailing the firm’s strengths, expertise and any relevant information (max. 3 pages)

b) Experience in similar assignments (max. 7 pages)

c) CVs of key staff members (max. 7 pages)

d) Any additional document(s) or information the firm believes is relevant

EOI submissions should not exceed 25 pages, excluding documents to be submitted as detailed under the Legal & Compliance and Financial & Tax Requirements above.

The eligibility criteria, the establishment of a shortlist and the selection procedure shall be in accordance with the African Development Bank’s “Procurement Policy for Bank Group Funded Operations” October 2015, which is available on the AFDB’s website.

Please note that interest expressed by an organization does not imply any obligation on the part of the Bank to include it in the shortlist.

A Consultant will be selected in accordance with the Quality and Cost Base Selection (QCBS) method set out in the Procurement Policy and the procurement plan for the iDICEProgramme.

Further information can be obtained at the address below during office hours, i.e. from 8 AM to 5 PM on working days.

Deadline for Submission of EOIs

Expressions of interest MUST be delivered in hard and soft (in a USB flash drive) copies to the address below no later than 29th July, 2026 at 3:00pm (WAT) and specifically mention “EXPRESSION OF INTEREST: CONSULTANT TODESIGN, ORGANIZE, AND IMPLEMENT TECH HACKATHONS AND INNOVATIVE CHALLENGES (MANAGE COMPETITION, IMPLEMENTATION, SEED CAPITAL AND FOLLOW UP) UNDER THE NIGERIANINVESTMENT IN DIGITAL AND CREATIVEENTERPRISES (IDICE) PROGRAMME.”

For the Terms of Reference (TOR) for this Expression of Interest, please visit website.

Attn.

The iDICE Programme Coordination Unit

Bank of Industry

Tower 1, 9th Floor

FCT – Abuja

E-mail: [email protected] (for enquiries only)

Tel: 0700 225 5264 (0700 CALL BOI)