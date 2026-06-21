Nigeria’s sovereign domestic card scheme showcases Cowry terminal payment cards, virtual cards, tokenisation engine, loyalty platform, and a landmark initiative with Bank of Agriculture at the country’s premier digital payments gathering.

AfriGO, Nigeria’s sovereign domestic card scheme, made a strong presence at the Digital Pay Expo 2026, held on the 17th and 18th of June 2026 at the Landmark Centre, Lagos. The event brought together the full spectrum of Nigeria’s financial ecosystem; from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) to leading commercial banks, fintech innovators, payment processors, card production companies, and digital infrastructure providers.

AfriGO participated as one of the defining voices of the event, reflecting its central role in shaping the future of sovereign, inclusive, and technologically advanced payments in Nigeria.

In a keynote session, Mr Ugo Obasi, Executive Director and Chief Commercial Officer (ED/CCO) of AfriGO, delivered a compelling address titled “The AfriGO Journey: Driving Financial Inclusion Through Innovative Payment Solutions.”

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The session offered a candid look at AfriGO’s evolution from concept to operating national scheme, and a forward-looking view of the innovations positioning AfriGO as a world-class domestic payment scheme – Cowry Terminal Payment Cards, Loyalty Platform, AfriGO-BOA Card Initiative (an initiative designed to drive financial transparency and accountability within Nigeria’s agricultural finance value chain), Virtual Cards and Tokenisation Engine.

“AfriGO’s story is one of conviction, resilience, and a deep belief in Nigeria’s capacity to own and drive its payment future. Every product we are unveiling here is a direct response to the needs of Nigerians from the farmer in Benue to the student in Kano to the entrepreneur in Lagos. We are building infrastructure that works for everyone, powered by technology that is ours. The partnerships, the innovations, the platform we are building, this is what it means to put Nigeria first in payments,” said

Beyond the main stage, AfriGO hosted an exhibition booth that served as a vibrant hub of engagement throughout the two-day event. Industry players, financial institutions, merchants, technology providers, and individual stakeholders visited the stand to explore AfriGO’s products first-hand, make enquiries, and discuss potential collaboration opportunities.

AfriGO’s participation at Digital Pay Expo 2026 marks another milestone in the scheme’s trajectory as the backbone of Nigeria’s domestic payment identity. With a growing portfolio of innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, AfriGO continues to demonstrate that Nigeria has the ambition, the talent, and the infrastructure to lead payments on its own terms.