Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited has received investment grade national scale credit ratings from two SEC-regulated African credit rating agencies, Agusto & Co. and Intelligence Africa, reinforcing confidence in the company’s financial strength, operational performance and long-term growth strategy.

Agusto & Co., Nigeria’s foremost indigenous credit rating agency, regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, assigned Sunbeth an A2 Short-term and Bbb long-term rating.

In a separate first-time assessment dated 9 July 2026, Intelligence Africa assigned Sunbeth a BBB+.NG national scale long-term issuer credit rating and an A2 Short-term rating; with a Stable Outlook. According to the agency, the rating reflects Sunbeth’s position as one of Nigeria’s leading non-oil exporters, supported by its strong foreign currency earnings generation, integrated business model and strong market position, robust operating profitability, diversified funding base and substantial undrawn committed credit facilities supporting liquidity.

The ratings come at a significant stage in Sunbeth’s growth. Since its establishment in 2017, the company has exported more than 200,000 metric tonnes of cocoa and over 60,000 metric tonnes of cashew, steadily expanding its footprint across international agricultural commodity markets while strengthening its operational capacity.

As trading volumes have grown, Sunbeth has continued to strengthen its financial structure to support the increased working capital requirements associated with large-scale commodity sourcing, inventory management and international trade finance.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Commenting on the ratings, Nzubechukwu Anisiobi, Chief Operating Officer of Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited, said: “These ratings represent independent validation of the business we have deliberately built over the years. They reflect not only our financial discipline and operating performance, but also the confidence that respected rating agencies have in our strategy, governance and long-term outlook.”

He added, “As we continue to expand across the agricultural commodities value chain, we remain focused on building a resilient institution that creates lasting value for our partners, financiers, customers and the broader Nigerian economy.”

Beyond its core trading operations, Sunbeth participates across the agricultural commodities value chain through affiliated businesses under common ownership. Sunbeth Shipping and Logistics Limited supports logistics and shipping, Sunbeth Global Concepts Ghana Limited and Sunbeth Global Concepts Cameroon Limited facilitate regional commodity sourcing, and SFI Agri Commodities UK Limited supports cross-border trading with a focus on Europe and Asia. Sunbeth Food International Limited is expected to manage proposed cocoa and cashew processing facilities as part of the company’s forward integration plans.

These affiliated entities operate independently under distinct mandates and transact with Sunbeth on a commercial basis. Accordingly, the ratings are based solely on the standalone credit profile of Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited.

The ratings provide additional confidence to financial institutions, trading partners and other stakeholders as Sunbeth continues to scale its operations, broaden market access and pursue sustainable growth across regional and global markets.

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.