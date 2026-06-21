The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ikeje Asogwa, winner of Saturday’s Enugu North Senatorial by-election.

Mr Asogwa scored 162,360 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nestor Ezeme of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 9,299 votes.

INEC had scheduled the Saturday’s by-election for Enugu North District following the death of Okey Ezea, the senator representing the district in the red chamber.

Late Ezea, who died in November 2025, was a member of the Labour Party.

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Announcement

The Returning Officer for the by-election, Christian Ezeibe, announced the final result of the exercise on Sunday.

Mr Ezeibe, a professor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said Mr Asogwa received the highest number of votes in the election and emerged the winner.

“Ikeje Asogwa, having satisfied the requirements of the law in this election, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he declared.

The returning officer said a total of 727,340 voters were registered for the election in the district, while 184,094 voters were accredited for the exercise.

The results of the election showed Okwudiri Ossai of the Nigeria Democratic Congress came third with 3,129 votes, while Chika Idoko of the African Democratic Party scored 1,676 votes to pick fourth position.

Acceptance speech

Mr Asogwa, in his acceptance speech, said the outcome of the election was a reflection of the “overwhelming victory” of residents of the six local government areas that make up the district.

The senator-elect promised to provide the senatorial district with quality, effective representation to justify the massive support and confidence residents had given him.