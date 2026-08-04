Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commended the Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, for the prompt deployment of an operational police aircraft to support ongoing security operations in the state.

Governor Abiodun had requested the deployment of the aircraft as part of efforts to further strengthen the state’s security architecture and sustain the fight against criminality and banditry. The request was swiftly approved by the Inspector General of Police.

Receiving the aircraft and its crew on behalf of the Ogun State Government, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, expressed the Governor’s appreciation to the Inspector General for his prompt response and unwavering commitment to the safety of lives and property in the state.

Mr Talabi noted that the deployment of the aircraft would significantly enhance aerial surveillance, intelligence gathering, and rapid response capabilities of security agencies, thereby complementing ongoing efforts to rid Ogun State of criminal elements.

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He described the development as another testament to the strong collaboration between the Ogun State Government and security agencies, adding that the partnership has continued to yield positive results in safeguarding residents and protecting critical infrastructure.

According to him, the operational aircraft will further boost the ongoing Operation Kosaye, the joint security initiative aimed at flushing out kidnappers, bandits, and other criminal elements from forests, border communities, and other identified flashpoints across the state.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing the necessary support for security agencies to effectively discharge their responsibilities, stressing that Ogun State would continue to invest in initiatives that guarantee peace, security, and sustainable economic development.

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