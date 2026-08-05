President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday flagged off the construction of the 122-kilometre Kaduna–Birnin Gwari Road, fulfilling a campaign promise he made during his 2022 presidential campaign.

Represented by Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani at the groundbreaking ceremony, the president recalled his visit to Birnin Gwari on 22 December 2022, despite security warnings at a time when the area was regarded as one of Nigeria’s most dangerous banditry hotspots.

Governor Sani said Mr Tinubu insisted on visiting the community because anyone seeking to lead Nigeria had a responsibility to identify with its people, regardless of the security risks.

He recalled that the late Chief of Army Staff, General Taoreed Lagbaja, who was then the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, provided 21 armoured vehicles and military personnel to escort the campaign team to Birnin Gwari.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“We left Kaduna around 4 p.m. and arrived Birnin Gwari after more than four hours because the road was in terrible condition. At the Emir’s Palace, the presidential candidate was honoured with a traditional title,” Governor Sani said.

According to the governor, Mr Tinubu made two key promises during the visit—to reconstruct the Kaduna–Birnin Gwari Road and restore peace and security to the area.

“Today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has fulfilled both promises. We are here to witness the commencement of this very important road project,” he said.

Governor Sani described the highway as a strategic route linking the North-West to the South-West through five states to Lagos, adding that the Federal Government had approved ₦178 billion for the project.

He also praised the Minister of Works, David Umahi, for his commitment to ensuring the project’s approval.

The governor noted that security in Birnin Gwari has improved significantly, saying residents and commuters can now travel between Kaduna and Birnin Gwari without police escorts.

He added that Birnin Gwari had not benefited from any major federal road project in over 20 years until the current administration.

Governor Sani further disclosed that the Kaduna State Government is constructing 36 kilometres of asphalt roads connecting 72 farming communities in the local government area, describing the projects as dividends of restored peace.

He also highlighted other federal infrastructure projects in Kaduna, including the recently approved $865 million Kaduna Light Rail Project, the ongoing Western Bypass, and the planned resumption of the Eastern Bypass.

Expressing confidence in President Tinubu’s popularity in Kaduna, Governor Sani pledged continued support for the administration and predicted an overwhelming victory for the president in the 2027 election.

Earlier, the Minister of Works, David Umahi described President Tinubu as “a promise keeper” who rewards loyalty and treats every region fairly.

He also commended Governor Sani’s leadership, attributing his developmental achievements to his longstanding commitment to democracy and good governance, dating back to the pro-democracy NADECO struggle.

Mr Umahi praised the governor for promoting unity in Kaduna State while delivering key infrastructure projects across the state.

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.