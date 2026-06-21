Observers deployed by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) have reported incidents of vote buying and other electoral irregularities in parts of Ekiti State during Saturday’s governorship election.

The organisation disclosed this in an election observation update released on Sunday, raising concerns about practices that could undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

According to CJID, its observers recorded cases of vote trading across several local government areas, despite repeated warnings by electoral authorities and security agencies against the practice.

The organisation also reported instances where party agents allegedly offered assistance to voters at polling units.

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Under Nigeria’s Electoral Act, vote buying and voter inducement are criminal offences that attract penalties for both those offering and receiving inducements.

CJID noted that while voter assistance is permitted in certain circumstances, such support is restricted to persons with visual impairments or other disabilities. The law also requires that a person chosen by the voter provide assistance.

The organisation stressed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for ensuring appropriate support mechanisms are available for eligible voters who require assistance.

Condemning the incidents, CJID called on INEC and security agencies to investigate the reported cases and hold those found culpable accountable in accordance with the law.

“Vote trading and all forms of voter inducement threaten the integrity of elections and undermine the democratic process,” the organisation said.

The group urged relevant authorities to take swift action to deter future violations and strengthen public confidence in the electoral system.