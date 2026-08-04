For thousands of young Nigerians dreaming of contributing to the nation’s energy future, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is once again opening a door to opportunity through its Annual National Undergraduate Essay Competition.

The Board has announced that entries for the 10th edition of the prestigious competition will open on 15 August inviting undergraduate students in 100 and 200 levels from Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education to showcase their ideas on strengthening local content development.

This year’s essay topic, “Promoting Manufacturing for Sustainable Local Content Development,” challenges students to examine how Nigeria can build stronger local manufacturing capacity to drive economic growth and reduce dependence on imports in the energy sector.

Beyond winning prizes, the competition has become a platform for nurturing critical thinking, research and innovation among young Nigerians. It encourages students to look beyond the classroom and develop practical ideas that can support the country’s drive for industrialization and sustainable development.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

According to a press statement signed by Eyinimi Omorozi, Managing Director and Project Consultant, the competition is designed to improve students’ research abilities while inspiring them to develop the skills and competencies needed to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s energy industry.

Interested students are expected to submit their entries through the competition portal at the website once the application window opens.

The competition will culminate in an award ceremony scheduled for 22 October at the NCDMB headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, where outstanding participants will be recognised for their intellectual contributions.

Over the years, the NCDMB Annual National Undergraduate Essay Competition has grown into one of Nigeria’s leading academic initiatives, encouraging young scholars to engage with national development issues and propose practical solutions that can strengthen local content and economic resilience.

Discover more from Premium Times Nigeria Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.