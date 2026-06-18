Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that more than 30,000 residents living with HIV are currently receiving free antiretroviral therapy, counselling, and support services in health facilities across the state.

Governor Abiodun made this known on Thursday in Abeokuta during the commissioning of the Pharma-Grade Warehouse of the Ogun State Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency.

He said his administration has recorded significant milestones in the healthcare sector by repositioning the state’s health system for optimal service delivery, urging residents to take advantage of available healthcare services by visiting hospitals for proper diagnosis and treatment.

According to the governor, the state government has continued to strengthen HIV prevention programmes, expand testing services, and implement measures aimed at reducing new infections.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“Today, more than 30,000 residents of Ogun State living with HIV are receiving free antiretroviral therapy, counselling, and support services.

“We continue to strengthen prevention programmes, expand testing services, and reduce new infections,” he said.

Governor Abiodun commended the Global Fund for expanding access to HIV treatment in Nigeria and supporting tuberculosis diagnosis, malaria prevention, as well as the provision of life-saving medicines and health commodities.

He noted that the Fund’s grants have particularly benefited women, children, adolescents, vulnerable groups, and underserved communities.

Describing the newly commissioned warehouse as a strategic investment, the governor said the facility would enhance the storage, management, and distribution of essential medicines and health commodities across the state.

“The facility will strengthen supply chain efficiency, reduce stock-outs, and ensure that medicines and test kits reach healthcare facilities and patients across the 20 local government areas in a timely manner,” he stated.

Mr Abiodun acknowledged that HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria remain significant public health challenges in the state but assured that his administration, working with development partners, is making steady progress through sustained interventions aimed at reducing their impact.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, the governor said efforts to combat tuberculosis have also been intensified through community outreach programmes, contact tracing, and hotspot mapping.

“Access to diagnostic services, including screening, X-rays, and laboratory testing, has been expanded, while treatment remains free and accessible. Our message is clear: tuberculosis is preventable, detectable, and curable,” he added.

The governor also commended the Federal Government for its efforts in strengthening the health sector and expanding access to quality healthcare, noting that Ogun State would continue to align with the national vision by delivering measurable health outcomes for its citizens.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, said the facility was established to improve the delivery of quality healthcare services across the state.

She commended Governor Abiodun for investing in a High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) machine used for testing the quality of drugs supplied to health facilities and disclosed that the state government plans to deploy technology capable of detecting low stock levels in medical facilities across the state.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of the Global Fund, Peter Sands, described the newly commissioned facility as a critical investment aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery and ensuring the timely availability of medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic commodities.

Mr Sands revealed that, of the 22 warehouses built across the country, Ogun State’s facility is the largest and best-equipped.

He commended the state’s leadership in the health sector and pledged the Global Fund’s continued support towards improving health outcomes and building a more resilient healthcare system.

Emphasising that the facility was jointly funded by the Global Fund and the Ogun State Government, he said it symbolises the administration’s commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of the people and expressed readiness to sustain the partnership with the state.