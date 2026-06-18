Governor Uba Sani has reiterated that Kaduna State remains committed to providing the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, by aligning with the reform agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The governor pointed out that over the years, his government has pursued deliberate reforms aimed at improving transparency, strengthening institutions, simplifying government processes, promoting investment, and enhancing service delivery.

Governor Sani made these remarks at the technical session of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) nationwide town hall and state engagement tour, which held in Kaduna on Thursday.

Represented by the Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology, Mrs Patience Fakai, he noted that the reforms have already started yielding tangible results.

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‘’In the most recent Subnational Ease of Doing Business assessment, Kaduna State was ranked as the second-best performing state in Nigeria. While we are proud of this achievement, we recognise that reform is a continuous journey and not a destination,’’ he emphasised.

The governor expressed optimism that ‘’today’s technical workshop presents an opportunity for us to deepen our understanding of critical reform areas, including Regulatory Impact Assessment, investor experience management, harmonization of levies and fees, commercial dispute resolution, digital reforms, and the metrics that drive subnational competitiveness.’’

According to him, Kaduna State is particularly pleased that this engagement provides a platform for learning, peer exchange, and collaborative problem-solving. “The lessons and recommendations from today’s sessions will undoubtedly strengthen our reform implementation efforts and help us sustain our position as one of Nigeria’s leading investment destinations,” he stressed.

Governor Sani encouraged all participants to engage actively, share experiences openly, and take full advantage of the expertise that the PEBEC team has brought to Kaduna State.

In her address, the Director General of PEBEC, Zahrah Mustapha Audu, said that the engagement reﬂects a fundamental principle that underpins the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda. According to her, President Tinubu believes that ‘’sustainable economic transformation” can best be achieved when the Federal Government and the States work in close partnership.

‘’The future of Nigeria’s economy will not be determined in Abuja alone. It will be determined in states like Kaduna—through the strength of local economies, the competitiveness of businesses, the quality of infrastructure, the eﬀectiveness of institutions, and the conﬁdence that investors have in the opportunities before them,’’ she added.

Ms Zahra pointed out that Kaduna State possesses signiﬁcant competitive advantages because of its strategic location as the gateway to Northern Nigeria, its extensive transportation networks and vibrant agricultural sector.

She also listed its ‘’ growing industrial base, strong educational institutions, abundant human capital, and emerging opportunities in manufacturing, logistics, technology, renewable energy, and agribusiness position it strongly as one of Nigeria’s most attractive investment destinations.’’

‘’The state’s proximity to major markets, its rail and road connectivity, industrial estates, and commitment to business reforms provide a strong foundation for sustainable economic growth and investment attraction,’’ she added.

The DG however said that the challenge is not the absence of opportunity but in ensuring that those opportunities are eﬀectively packaged, communicated, and supported by an enabling environment that gives investors conﬁdence.

She advised Kaduna State to continue strengthening sectors where it enjoys comparative advantages, deepening reforms that improve the ease of doing business, enhancing infrastructure and supporting private sector growth.