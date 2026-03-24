Tomorrow Is Here Movement, a support group for the reelection of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, has inaugurated its ward coordinators in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, Enugu State.

Tony Okonkwo, the group’s national president, inaugurated the ward coordinators on 20 March at the Igbo-Eze South.

Mr Okonkwo praised Governor Mbah at the event for his visionary achievements, including the establishment of Enugu Air, the completion and upgrade of the International Conference Centre, Enugu, and the revival of the Hotel Presidential.

He referenced the construction of Smart Schools across the state’s 260 wards and the development of Type-3 primary healthcare centres in every ward.

“We also have the concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport as part of efforts to position Enugu as the aviation hub of the South-east and many more revitalised moribund projects,” he said.

‘Pride in role’

Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, who welcomed Mr Okonkwo and other dignitaries to the area, said that the gathering provided yet another opportunity for the Igbo-Eze South leaders and people to reaffirm their unalloyed support for Governor Mbah’s administration.

“Our position as a people remains firmly grounded in the visible and measurable development strides that have continued to transform our local government.

“Our people are discerning and responsive to performance, and His Excellency has consistently demonstrated an unmistakable commitment to inclusive governance, particularly through strategic investments in education and youth development. His governance philosophy transcends partisan boundaries, and we remain resolute in sustaining the momentum it has generated,” Mr Ukwueze said.

“Igbo-Eze South stands proudly as an energiser, an enabler and indeed, a grand facilitator of the growth and consolidation of the Tomorrow Is Here Movement.

“We take pride in this role, and we do not regret our position in so doing. The Movement has distinguished itself as the best among equals, and when called upon, we will respond with clarity of purpose and decisiveness, driven by a collective resolve to consolidate existing gains and ensure the continuity of this transformative leadership through 2027 and beyond.”

The chairman commended the Movement’s leadership for their foresight and purposeful direction, describing the Movement as “timely and visionary”.

“The Tomorrow Is Here Movement reflects a profound understanding of the current socio-political landscape and an admirable commitment to harnessing collective energy towards sustaining and advancing the transformative vision of this administration,” he added.

Mr Ukwueze also congratulated the newly inaugurated coordinators of the Movement in the Igbo-Eze South chapter and charged them to approach the assignment with commitment and a deep sense of responsibility to the people.

“The task ahead requires not just mobilisation, but thoughtful engagement and sustained grassroots connection. I am confident that you will rise to the occasion and justify the trust placed in you,” he said.

The National Vice President of the Movement and Deputy Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Ezenta Ezeani, as well as its Board members and State Executive Committee members, were among the dignitaries who attended the inauguration.