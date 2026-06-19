All On, an impact investing company focused on expanding access to renewable energy solutions in Nigeria, has announced a USD1 million investment in Eja-Ice Nigeria Limited, a provider of solar-powered refrigeration and cold chain infrastructure.

The investment will support Eja-Ice’s manufacturing and operational scale-up as the company enters its next phase of growth. It is expected to enable the expansion of its cold-chain solutions and improve access to reliable cooling services for households, small businesses, and institutions operating in off-grid and weak-grid environments.

Access to dependable cold storage remains a significant constraint across Nigeria, particularly in coastal and rural communities where limited energy infrastructure contributes to post-harvest losses and income instability for small-scale agro-producers.

By delivering energy-efficient refrigeration systems, Eja-Ice is helping to address these challenges while supporting the preservation of perishable goods and strengthening local value chains.

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Commenting on the investment, Caroline Eboumbou, CEO, All On, said:

“All On’s investment in Eja-Ice reflects our approach of supporting solutions that improve energy access while enhancing livelihoods, reducing costs, and enabling businesses to grow. Strengthening cold-chain infrastructure is an important step towards building more resilient local economies and expanding opportunities in underserved markets.”

Eja-Ice’s integrated cold-chain model allows for greater control over product design, operational efficiency, and service delivery, ensuring that its solutions are tailored to the needs of underserved markets. The company’s systems are already supporting micro enterprises, cooperatives, and community-level infrastructure, particularly in areas where reliable electricity remains limited.

Yusuf Bilesanmi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eja-Ice Nigeria Limited, added: “This capital raise is a huge step forward in our vision to power homes and businesses with products designed, assembled, and optimized right here on the continent. It’s not just about access to electricity—it’s about dignity, productivity, and opportunity for the over 600 million people across sub-Saharan Africa who are still off-grid.”

Through this investment, All On continues to advance its mission of closing Nigeria’s energy access gap by supporting the renewable energy ecosystem, and businesses that deliver sustainable, market-driven solutions.

About All On:

All On Partnerships for Energy Access (All On), an independent impact investing company, was seeded by Shell to catalyze the growth of Nigeria’s off-grid energy market to provide affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for low-income households and small businesses.

All On provides debt and equity funding, as well as non-financial support, to Nigerian energy companies that align with its mission of closing Nigeria’s access-to-energy gap through renewable energy solutions. Visit website to learn more. For media enquiries, contact [email protected]

About Eja-Ice

Eja-Ice Nigeria Limited is a manufacturing company providing solar-powered cold storage and ice solutions to support small-scale fishers, traders, and businesses handling perishable goods. Its solutions are designed to reduce post-harvest losses, improve incomes, and strengthen food security in underserved and off-grid communities.

For more information, visit website