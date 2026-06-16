The Zamfara State Government has expressed sadness over the tragic loss of three officers of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit of the Nigeria Police Force, who paid the supreme price in the line of duty in the state.

The gallant officers; Abdulrazak Musa Hassan a superintendent of police, Auwal Ahmad an inspector, and Murtala Musa also an inspector, were tragically killed on Monday by an explosive device planted by bandit terrorists along Bagega Road in Anka local government area while on an operational duty.

In solidarity, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, led a high-powered state government’s delegation comprising Commissioners and Local Government Chairmen to the funeral prayers of the deceased. The prayers were led by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, at the Zamfara State Police Command Headquarters, Gusau, in accordance with Islamic rites.

On behalf of Governor Dauda Lawal, Mr Nakwada conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the government and people of the state to the Inspector-General of Police, the Zamfara State Police Command, the bereaved families, and the entire Police community.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant the deceased eternal rest and to give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. He also reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to providing continued support to the families of the fallen heroes.

The SSG further reiterated the government’s firm resolve to continue working with security agencies to rid the state of banditry and all other forms of criminality.

“This tragic incident will not make us relent; it only emboldens us. We will intensify our efforts, and victory is assured, Insha Allah,” he stated.

Earlier, the IGP, Olatunji Disu, commended Governor Lawal for “being of great assistance” to the Nigeria Police Force in terms of operational vehicles, gadgets, logistics and office facilities. He added that the Force remains grateful for the state government’s support.