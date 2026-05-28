Since launching around International Women’s Day, an emerging campaign, Women in Nightlife (#WomenInNightlife), has begun drawing attention for its effort to spotlight the realities of women working within Nigeria’s nightlife and hospitality ecosystem.

At a time when conversations around nightlife often oscillate between glamour, criticism, and assumption, the campaign introduces a different perspective, one centred on women’s lived experiences.

Through visual storytelling, portraits, and placard-led messaging, women working across nightlife and hospitality spaces are invited to share reflections on identity, safety, dignity, ambition, work, and public perception.

Rather than speaking for women in nightlife, the initiative attempts to hand them the microphone.

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Some participants express concerns around safety. Others reflect on professional identity, ambition, dignity, or the desire to be understood beyond stereotype. Together, their voices present a more nuanced picture of an industry that is often discussed, but rarely explored through the perspectives of the women within it.

The campaign was founded by media consultant and founder of GOLDLOOP LIMITED, Hermena Akosa whose work across hospitality, branding, media strategy and management informed the idea.

Speaking on the initiative, Hermena explains that the concept emerged from observing how quickly assumptions are often attached to women working in nightlife, despite the complexity of their experiences and contributions.

“What stood out to me was how quickly assumptions are made,” she says. “Yet behind nightlife are real people, real careers, real ambitions, and very real experiences that often go undocumented.”

Though rooted in nightlife, the campaign opens broader conversations around visibility, respect, dignity, safety, and representation, particularly for women working in industries that are frequently misunderstood or publicly judged.

Across cities such as Abuja and Lagos, nightlife continues to play an important role within hospitality, entertainment, and social culture. Women contribute across customer experience, administration, events, operations, entertainment, communications, and service delivery, yet public conversations often fail to reflect the breadth of these realities. Instead, perception frequently arrives before understanding.

The campaign’s first published feature documented the story of a woman working within nightlife, offering a more personal reflection on work, identity, and perception. Additional visual storytelling from the campaign has continued through social media documentation featuring women across nightlife and hospitality spaces sharing placard-led messages in their own words.

The first feature can be viewed via GOLDLOOPLIMITED’s platform here within the blog section, where the campaign continues to be documented as part of a broader conversation around storytelling, culture, and representation.

While conversations around nightlife are not new, initiatives centering women’s first-person experiences in this way remain relatively uncommon within Nigeria’s nightlife and hospitality space.

For Hermena, the intention is not to romanticize nightlife, nor dismiss the realities that exist within it.

“It’s about creating room for honest storytelling,” she says. “When women are allowed to speak for themselves, the conversation becomes more balanced.”

As Women in Nightlife continues to evolve, it may also be shaping something larger: a more thoughtful conversation about the women working within one of Nigeria’s most visible, yet frequently misunderstood, social industries.

Campaign Support & Acknowledgements

The Women in Nightlife campaign received venue support from Cage Nightclub Abuja, “The Theatre of Nightlife,” where elements of the campaign were documented and produced. Campaign launch visuals and video production were supported through creative collaboration with Badboy Tapes.