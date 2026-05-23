Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has declared that his promise to deliver over one million votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election remains “irreversible and uncompromising.”

The governor made the remarks while speaking to journalists shortly after casting his vote in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election at his political ward in Kafin Hausa Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Namadi noted that the massive turnout of party members during the primary election was a clear testament to the confidence and trust the people of Jigawa place in President Tinubu.

“As you can see, the people have lined up in large numbers for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while his opponents have no visible support here,” Governor Namadi said. “This is a testament to how popular the President is in the minds of the people of Jigawa.”

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He further praised the President’s democratic credentials, adding, “The peaceful and orderly conduct of this exercise demonstrates that President Bola Tinubu embodies democracy. He believes in internal party democracy as a pivot for national democratic survival, peace, and the progress of the country.”

Mr Namadi expressed confidence that the outcome of the presidential primary would send a strong signal to opposition parties that the APC is on track for a sweeping victory at all levels in the 2027 general elections.

Concluding, Governor Namadi commended APC members and the wider Jigawa community for displaying discipline and integrity throughout the exercise. He urged party faithful to maintain the momentum and begin strategising for the upcoming general elections.