Pupils of the Smart Green School in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State received their official uniforms on Thursday, 16 July, delivered by the Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board.

Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the chairman of Igbo-Eze South, witnessed the moment as the pupils happily received their uniforms at the Umulolo-Ovoko Campus.

“It was a deeply fulfilling moment to stand before these young learners and speak to them about the value of education, discipline and the limitless opportunities that lie ahead of them,” Mr Ukwueze said of the event.

He reminded the pupils that the uniforms they received were not merely pieces of clothing but symbols of hope and Governor Peter Mbah’s deliberate commitment to give every child, regardless of background, the opportunity to learn, compete and outperform the very best on a global stage.

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“Every uniform tells a story of hope and every child in it represents a brighter future,” he said. “The provision of these uniforms is another demonstration of His Excellency’s commitment to building an education ecosystem that guarantees access to quality learning and inspires excellence, which has now become the defining feature of governance in our dear State.”

Mr Ukwueze commended Governor Mbah for his visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to the future of Enugu’s children.

“Obviously, the ongoing transformation in the education sector shows that the future is no longer a distant dream but a present reality because Tomorrow Is Here.

“As a government at the grassroots, we remain proud partners in this transformative journey and will continue to support initiatives that nurture and protect the future of the next generation of leaders, innovators and change-makers,” he added.