Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has continued his policy of compensating residents whose properties are affected by government infrastructure projects, with another round of payments made to communities impacted by ongoing road construction.

At a cheque presentation ceremony held in Basawa, Sabon Gari Local Government Area, on Friday, Governor Sani reaffirmed that his administration places the welfare and dignity of citizens at the heart of its development agenda.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, AbdulKadir Mu’azu Meyere, the governor presented compensation cheques to residents whose properties fall within the right-of-way for the Hunkuyi–Unguwan Rimi–Basawa Road project, which connects Kudan and Sabon Gari local government areas.

The latest exercise comes barely two weeks after the state government disbursed over N2 billion to about 1,000 residents affected by the Rigasa–Tudun Wada flood and gully erosion control project. On the same day, compensation was also paid to households affected by the construction of the 15-kilometre Ring Road from Danbushiya Junction to Danhonou 2 in Millennium City.

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Governor Sani said his administration remains committed to delivering infrastructure that improves the lives of residents while ensuring that those affected are treated fairly.

“Our philosophy is that development must be people-centred, inclusive and guided by justice, compassion and fairness,” he said.

According to him, the Hunkuyi–Unguwan Rimi–Basawa Road is a strategic project that will improve connectivity between Kudan and Sabon Gari, ease the movement of agricultural produce, boost commerce, enhance access to social services and stimulate economic growth.

He acknowledged that some homes, businesses and other properties fall within the approved right-of-way but stressed that public development should never come at the expense of citizens.

“For this administration, development should never come at the expense of justice. No citizen should bear an unfair burden in the pursuit of public infrastructure,” he said.

Governor Sani explained that the government carried out a transparent assessment of all affected properties to ensure that every eligible resident received fair and adequate compensation before work begins.

He commended community leaders, stakeholders and officials of the Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA) for conducting the exercise with professionalism and integrity.

“The compensation being distributed today is not an act of charity; it is the fulfilment of government’s legal and moral obligation to citizens whose properties are affected by this important project,” he added.

The governor noted that the payments are in line with his administration’s policy of compensating affected persons promptly before the commencement of major infrastructure projects.

“Across Kaduna State, this administration has paid compensation to thousands of affected residents on several strategic road projects, with billions of naira disbursed. This demonstrates our commitment to balancing infrastructure development with the protection of citizens’ rights and livelihoods,” he said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA), Dr Abdullahi Baba Ahmad, described the exercise as another demonstration of Governor Sani’s commitment to delivering transformative infrastructure while protecting the interests of citizens.

He said the compensation exercise reflects the government’s resolve to ensure that all project-affected persons receive their rightful entitlements in accordance with due process and established best practices before construction begins.