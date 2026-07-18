Dear COLA users:

We sincerely apologize for the losses and troubles caused to all users by the long-term shutdown of the platform!

On October 25, 2024, the platform was subjected to a malicious cyber attack, resulting in the suspension of operations. After 420 days of specialized technical breakthroughs, all user data has been fully restored with 100% integrity. The original COLA app cannot be restored. We have acquired the NJ platform, and all COLA users can log in to NJ with their original accounts. The NJ app now has secure and stable operational capabilities, and cola users have officially resumed services. Users can log in through new downloads from Google and Apple stores.

The platform solemnly promises:

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1. All existing funds, income, and subsidies in the user’s account are fully valid;

2. In response to the losses caused by this shutdown, the platform will issue exclusive compensation to the user’s personal account;

3. User account funds can be withdrawn at any time, freely, and quickly, ensuring asset security throughout the entire process.

4. The user has a compensation amount of 300CC (approximately 600000 Naira), and can receive compensation for extremely low transactions to compensate for the related losses during the user’s shutdown period.

After this rectification and upgrade, COLA has established multiple security protection and emergency response systems, thoroughly repaired safety hazards, and prevented similar problems from happening again.

Sincerely apologize again to all users! Thank you all for your tolerance, perseverance, and patience. In the future, we will give back every trust with more rigorous risk control, more stable services, and more thoughtful benefits!

Visit the official website

Download link on the Google Play Store

Download link on the ios Apple Store

COLA Operations Team

July 19th, 2026