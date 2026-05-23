Nigeria’s U17 girls, the Flamingos, put up a commanding performance with a resounding 5-0 victory over Guinea in the first leg of their 2026 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup second round, first leg qualifier in Abidjan on Saturday.

The encounter, played at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan, saw the Nigerian side assert dominance from the very first whistle, with captain Harmony Chidi leading by example in a remarkable individual display.

Chidi opened the scoring in spectacular fashion, finding the net with the very first kick of the game to hand the Akeem Busari-led side an immediate advantage.

She doubled the lead in the 13th minute with a stunning long-range effort, putting the Flamingos firmly in control inside the opening quarter of the match.

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The African giants continued to press, and their attacking intent paid off again in the 37th minute when FC Robo Queens’ forward Oluwakemi Adegbuyi extended the scoreline to 3-0.

Three minutes later, Chidi completed her hat-trick with a composed finish, capping an outstanding first-half performance.

The Flamingos maintained their intensity after the break, and their dominance was further rewarded in the 56th minute when Mary Dunstan added a fifth goal to seal an emphatic victory for the Nigerian side.

The result gives the Flamingos a significant advantage heading into the return leg in Ikenne-Remo on Saturday next week, as they move a step closer to securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals.