The Nigerian Army says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, a joint task force in the North-east, have repelled an attempted terror attack on a military position in Kirawa, Borno State, killing at least 12 insurgents suspected to be members of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) or Boko Haram.

The army said the attack occurred in the early hours of Friday along the Nigeria-Cameroon border in the Sector 1 area of the joint task force operation.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the spokesperson for the joint task force, Sani Uba, the insurgents attempted to infiltrate positions occupied by troops of the 153 Task Force Battalion and associated forces.

Mr Uba, a lieutenant colonel, said the troops, supported by members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), detected the assault early and responded with “overwhelming firepower,” forcing the attackers to retreat towards the Cameroon axis with heavy casualties.

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“The terrorists were forced to abort their mission and withdraw in confusion towards the Cameroon axis, sustaining heavy casualties during the engagement,” Mr Uba said.

The military added that Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance assets, alongside the air components of the joint task force, provided coordinated support during the operation.

Following the clash, troops reportedly recovered several weapons, including AK-47 rifles, rocket-propelled grenade systems, ammunition and a PKT machine gun, he said.

Mr Uba further stated that several fleeing insurgents were believed to have sustained gunshot wounds, as blood trails were observed along their withdrawal routes.

He said the troops have since maintained heightened vigilance in the area while exploitation operations continue to track fleeing fighters and recover additional weapons.

According to the army spokesperson, the military high command commended the troops for what it described as gallantry and professionalism, noting that the foiled attack was the third attempted assault repelled within the week.