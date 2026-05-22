Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced plans by the Ogun State Government to launch the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme (RHWDP), an initiative aimed at providing monthly cash interventions to between 50,000 and 100,000 residents across the state within the next one year.

The governor made this known on Friday during the official opening of the first session of the 15th Synod of the Remo Anglican Diocese, themed “The Empty Tomb: An Authentic Proof of the Living Saviour, Jesus Christ,” held at Our Saviour’s Anglican Church, Ikenne.

Governor Abiodun also disclosed that his administration would prioritise the reconstruction of the Sagamu–Ode Lemo Road, stressing that collaboration between government and the Church remains essential to building a peaceful, just, and progressive society.

He commended the Church for its steadfast commitment to spiritual renewal, community development, and godly nation-building at a time when the nation requires strong moral and faith-based guidance. According to him, the Church’s dedication to propagating the gospel, promoting peace, and uplifting humanity continues to inspire hope across the country.

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The governor noted that the Synod has remained a sacred platform for prayers, doctrinal guidance, collective reflection, and decision-making that strengthens the body of Christ, while also contributing significantly to the moral and social development of society beyond the Anglican Communion.

Abiodun further praised the Church for its contributions to education, healthcare, youth development, family values, and community welfare, describing it as a critical partner in shaping responsible citizens and nurturing ethical leadership through teachings that promote compassion, honesty, accountability, and peaceful coexistence.

“Throughout history, the Church has stood as a moral voice in society, defending justice, caring for the vulnerable, and encouraging leaders to govern with fairness and integrity.

“Our administration remains committed to creating renewed opportunities for the economy, institutions, and the people of Ogun State.

“As the election season approaches, the Church must continue to stand for truth, peace, and responsible citizenship. The clergy should encourage members to actively participate in the democratic process by registering to vote and exercising their constitutional rights,” he said.

The governor stated that his administration has significantly reduced political tension in the state compared to seven years ago, when politics was characterised by violence and thuggery. He added that the ongoing primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been peaceful, transparent, and credible.

“When I reflect on what happened during my own primaries seven years ago and compare it with what is happening today, it is like night and day, and it gives me every reason to thank God.

“Back then, it was all about rancour, violence, thuggery, and political tension. After I won the primaries, we had to wait cautiously for my declaration because we feared attacks or shootings. Today, there is peace across Ogun State,” he said.

In his sermon, the Bishop of the Remo Diocese and Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Olusina Fape commended Governor Abiodun for translating his ISEYA development agenda into impactful projects across the three senatorial districts of the state.

He described the recently inaugurated Gateway International Airport as a transformative project capable of easing travel and stimulating commerce and trade within the state.

Archbishop Fape also lauded the state government’s Light Up Ogun Project, describing it as a major catalyst for investment and economic growth. According to him, the provision of stable electricity to residents and businesses remains one of the landmark achievements of the Abiodun administration.