Baba Wali, the immediate past Secretary to the Yobe State Government (SSG), has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in the state.

Muttaqha Darma, the minister of housing and urban development and the returning officer of the election, announced the results in Damaturu on Friday.

He said Mr Wali polled 236,711 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Abubakar Kagu, who scored 9,748 votes.

Mr Darma said Bashir Machina scored 1,894 votes, Yunusa Mustapha, 1,178 votes, Hamidu Alhaji, 1,722 votes, while Yunusa Mohammed and Maaji Modu polled 1,148 and 1,372 votes, respectively.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“That Baba Malam Wali, having satisfied the requirements of the APC constitution and guidelines and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner of the primary election and returned elected as the party’s governorship candidate for Yobe,” the returning officer said.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Wali thanked Governor Mai Buni, the Minister of Police Affairs, and the former governor of the state, Ibrahim Geidam, as well as the party leadership for their overwhelming support.

He called on his six opponents to support and cooperate with him in the interest of the state’s socioeconomic development.

The candidate promised to continue the legacy projects and programmes of Buni and Geidam, whom he described as his mentors.

Mr Wali assured the APC that he would do his best to ensure that all the party’s candidates emerge victorious in the 2027 general elections.

(NAN)