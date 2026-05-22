The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 election in Kwara State.

The chairman of the APC Governorship Primary Election Committee, Musiliu Obanikoro, announced the result on Friday after the conclusion of the party’s primary election across the state.

Mr Obanikoro said Mr Danladi-Salihu, popularly known as SYD, polled more than 94,000 votes to defeat other aspirants.

The victory capped days of intense political negotiations, controversy and shifting alliances within the Kwara APC ahead of the governorship primary.

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PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq initially endorsed businessman and politician Abdulfatai Seriki-Gambari as his preferred successor.

In a statement issued on 19 May, the governor described Mr Seriki-Gambari as a “young, pro-people, astute, and broad-minded” politician and urged party members to support him for party unity and continuity.

However, political tension deepened within the APC after disagreements emerged among aspirants and stakeholders over the succession arrangement.

At least 16 aspirants had purchased nomination forms to contest the governorship ticket, while several aspirants boycotted a strategic meeting convened by Governor AbdulRazaq amid fears of an attempt to impose a consensus candidate.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported on Friday that Governor AbdulRazaq later switched support from Mr Seriki-Gambari to Mr Danladi-Salihu following consultations within the party.

A government source who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak officially on the matter had said, “There has been a switch between Gambari and the Speaker this morning.”

The source linked the decision to political calculations within the party and consultations involving the presidency.

“The president now prefers that the party should go to the North,” the source had said.

The succession crisis escalated further on Thursday after suspected thugs believed to be loyal to Mr Seriki-Gambari reportedly besieged the APC secretariat in Ilorin during preparations for the primary election.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the youths chanted “No Seriki-Gambari, no vote,” causing panic among delegates and party officials before security operatives intervened.

The APC subsequently postponed the governorship primary from Thursday to Friday.

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Mr Obanikoro later assured party members that the exercise would be conducted in a “free, fair and transparent” manner in line with directives from the APC national leadership.

Mr Danladi-Salihu, who represents Ilesha/Gwanara constituency, hails from Baruten Local Government Area in Kwara North Senatorial District.

His emergence is expected to shape the political contest ahead of the 2027 governorship election, especially as the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki, intensifies efforts to reclaim the state.