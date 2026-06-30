The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has commended Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for their decisive response to the menace of banditry and kidnapping in both states.

The organisation also lauded the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, as well as the Commissioners of Police in Ogun and Lagos States, Bode Ojajuni and Tijani Olaiwola Fatai, for their coordinated efforts in tackling criminal activities along the Ogbere-Sagamu-Ore corridor.

In a letter titled “Afenifere Commends Security Chiefs and Governors for Decisive Action Against Banditry and Kidnapping on the Ogbere-Sagamu-Ore Road”, signed by its National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu, the organisation praised the Inspector-General for providing strategic leadership and intelligence-driven policing that has strengthened the fight against organised crime.

According to the group, the unwavering political commitment demonstrated by Governors Abiodun and Sanwo-Olu has created an enabling environment for security agencies to effectively discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

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The letter, written on behalf of Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, Leader of Afenifere and Asiwaju of Yorubaland, stated that the prompt and coordinated response of the security chiefs and governors had significantly restored confidence in public safety across the affected areas.

Afenifere noted that the successful operation underscored the importance of purposeful leadership, professional policing and robust inter-state collaboration in combating violent crimes.

The organisation particularly commended CP Ojajuni for his operational knowledge of the Ogbere-Sagamu-Ore axis, while applauding CP Fatai for deploying operational resources, specialised equipment and logistics that contributed significantly to the success of the exercise.

Reaffirming its commitment to a secure South-West, Afenifere declared that the region would remain a hostile environment for kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements.

“The message is unequivocal: ‘Kò sí àyè’—there is no place for evil in Yorubaland. Those who seek to threaten the peace, security and prosperity of our people will continue to face the full weight of the law. The Yoruba people remain profoundly grateful for this exemplary display of courage, dedication and public service,” the letter stated.

It would be recalled that a joint security operation involving personnel of the Ogun and Lagos State Police Commands recently led to the rescue of five kidnapped victims less than 24 hours after they were abducted along the Ogbere-Sagamu-Ore Highway, while several suspected criminals were neutralised and others arrested during the operation.