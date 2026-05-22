Solomon Adeola, representing Ogun West Senatorial District, has emerged as the APC Ogun governorship candidate with 304,055 votes, defeating Abayomi Hunye, who scored zero.

Wale Ohu, chairman, Governorship Primary Election Committee for Ogun, announced the result at the APC secretariat in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that returning officers from 20 local government areas had earlier announced results from each LGA.

There were 343,292 registered voters and 305,287 accredited voters, while Mr Adeola polled 304,055 votes to emerge the winner.

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Mr Ohu said: “There were two contestants. Sen. Solomon Adeola scored 304,055 votes while Mr Abayomi Hunye polled zero.”

Mr Adeola pledged to consolidate the achievements of Governor Dapo Abiodun and sustain unity within the APC if elected in 2027.

He commended Mr Abiodun for ensuring a peaceful and seamless primary, which he described as unprecedented.

“I never imagined the exercise would be this peaceful. I thought it was usual primaries where people struggle and fight. God is on our side,” Mr Adeola said.

According to him, Ogun is witnessing the first peaceful transition arrangement in 15 years toward the 2027 succession.

Mr Adeola said, “By the grace of God, on May 29, 2027, I will be sitting side by side with you for a smooth transition of government.”

The senator assured Ogun residents that he would sustain development and advance state progress.

Mr Adeola also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his support and mentorship throughout his political career.

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He described the president as a father, leader and role model, noting 24 years of political growth.

Governor Abiodun said Mr Adeola’s emergence validated the confidence reposed by party members across the state.

He hailed the peaceful primaries as a historic first in the state’s 50-year history.

The governor noted it was the first time an outgoing governor openly unveiled his successor ahead of the election in a transparent, rancour-free manner.

(NAN)