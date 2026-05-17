The Ogun State Government has disclosed that all persons admitted at the State Hospital, Ijebu-Ode, following the recent chemical inhalation incident in some schools within the town, have been discharged after receiving medical attention and being certified fit by health personnel.

The Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, made the confirmation during an engagement with parents, guardians and residents at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School on Saturday.

She stated that the state government would deploy ambulance crews to all wards in Ijebu-Ode to ensure prompt emergency response.

According to her, each ambulance would be staffed with a driver and a paramedic to respond swiftly to incidents in the area.

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Dr Coker also disclosed that the government had established a medical response protocol to ensure that any patient taken to secondary health facilities and requiring advanced care would be immediately transferred to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital.

“There were persons admitted at the Ijebu-Ode State Hospital and others at Ijebu-Ife who were affected by the methane emission.

“Altogether, we had adults and children admitted, and I am glad to say that all have been discharged. They are hale and hearty.

“Methane is a non-toxic gas; however, it competes with oxygen which our body and brain need to function properly, and that is why it is of concern to us.

“In mild concentrations, it may not produce symptoms, but moderate exposure can cause fatigue, rapid heartbeat and breathing difficulties.

“In severe cases, it could lead to convulsion or unconsciousness, but we thank God that none of the patients recorded severe symptoms in the last 24 hours,” she said.

The commissioner urged residents not to panic in the event of any unusual occurrence, advising them to make use of the ministry’s emergency response line.

She disclosed that district surveillance nurses, nursing officers and rapid response personnel had already been deployed to the community, while the ministry had also informed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control about the incident.

“We have an emergency call centre that operates daily. If you smell, hear or notice anything suspicious, please alert us immediately so that our personnel can investigate.

“We have environmental health officials, rapid response teams and adequate oxygen supply in our ambulances and health facilities across the state,” she added.

Dr Coker further revealed that the ministry would train teachers from public and private schools, while interested parents would also be trained as community first responders.

She explained that emergency response procedures include promptly calling for help and protecting the respiratory system with a wet cloth where methane exposure is suspected.

The commissioner added that toxicology tests would also be conducted on some of the affected children to determine the level of gas exposure.

“So far, all the cases recorded have been mild or moderate, with no severe cases,” she stated.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, disclosed that gas analysers had been installed around affected schools to monitor air quality in the environment.

He said the government planned to expand the coverage of the analysers across schools in Ijebu-Ode, adding that experts from Olabisi Onabanjo University were collaborating with the ministry to interpret data collected from the devices.

Mr Oresanya further disclosed that health officers would be deployed to schools in the area beginning Monday.

“We have been monitoring these analysers every hour over the past four weeks, especially around this school and other parts of Ijebu-Ode.

“We are also collaborating with the Federal Ministry of Environment and research institutions to solve this challenge,” he said.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Abayomi Arigbabu, appealed to principals and teachers to help calm students and properly manage the situation.

He also urged parents and residents to remain calm, assuring them that the state government would continue to prioritise the welfare and safety of students across the state.

Mr Arigbabu warned against the spread of false information capable of causing panic.

“We had a situation yesterday in one of our schools in Abeokuta where someone entered the school premises and packed sand. Principals must remain vigilant.

“I want to assure residents that the government will continue to prioritise the welfare of students and provide a safe learning environment.

“With ambulances strategically positioned around the area, there is no need for panic. Residents should simply contact the emergency numbers whenever necessary,” he said.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, disclosed that the command, alongside the School Protection Squad established by the Inspector-General of Police, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit and other specialised departments, had been deployed to secure schools and surrounding communities.

He added that drones were already being used to survey and monitor the affected environment to ensure the safety of students and residents.