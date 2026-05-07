Governor Dauda Lawal has nominated Yahaya Zakari Abdullahi, a professor of economics as Commissioner and member of the Zamfara State Executive Council.

The nomination has been communicated to the Zamfara State House of Assembly by the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, for screening and confirmation, pursuant to Section 192 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

At its 177th sitting held on Thursday, 7 May 2026, the State Assembly swiftly screened and confirmed the appointment.

Mr Zakari is a distinguished scholar and administrator with over two decades of experience in academia, policy formulation, and public service. He served in various leadership capacities within the tertiary education system, including as the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara (ZAMSUT).

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