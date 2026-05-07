The Kogi State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed that activist Farouq Ozigi Onimisi, whose arrest recently sparked criticism from rights groups and opposition figures, has been released after meeting the conditions of a bail granted him by a court.

The command also disclosed that it was investigating violent incidents in Edede and parts of Ibaji Local Government Area.

The police spokesperson in the state, Afusat Saliu, disclosed this in a security update issued in Lokoja.

Ms Saliu said Mr Onimisi was arrested in Abuja on 25 April by the State Criminal Investigation Department following what she described as “credible intelligence and verified complaints relating to alleged offences.”

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

According to the statement, he was transferred to Kogi State the following day and arraigned before a court on 27 April on charges of criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, unlawful assembly, cyberstalking, and defamation.

The police said the court remanded him at the Kotonkarfe Correctional Centre before granting him bail on 6 May.

“The Command wishes to state unequivocally that at no time was due process violated, as all actions were carried out strictly within established legal and procedural frameworks,” the statement added.

The clarification followed earlier reports by PREMIUM TIMES on the controversy surrounding Mr Onimisi’s arrest and detention.

Amnesty International had condemned the arrest, describing it as an attack on freedom of expression and peaceful dissent in Kogi State.

The rights group alleged that the arrest was orchestrated by state authorities over Mr Onimisi’s planned protest against the government.

Similarly, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) accused the state government of repression and claimed the activist was held without access to lawyers and family members.

A relative of the activist, Onono Onimisi, had also publicly appealed to Governor Ahmed Ododo for his release, alleging abuse of power and unlawful detention linked to criticism of the government.

The police, however, insisted that lawful procedures were followed throughout the process.

Communal clash

In a separate development, the police confirmed renewed violence between Itale and Ishi communities in Ibaji Local Government Area.

The latest clash, which occurred on Tuesday morning, followed months of tension linked to disputes over farmland and fishing ponds between the neighbouring communities.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that residents accused suspected youths from Itale of launching a reprisal attack on Ishi after a previous deadly confrontation in November.

According to residents, several houses and food storage facilities were burnt during the attack, forcing many villagers, including women and children, to flee.

Confirming the incident, the police said a joint team comprising police operatives, naval personnel, the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, and the Kogi State Vigilance Service was deployed after a distress call was received around 7:04 a.m.

The command said operatives met “a tense situation” on arrival, with several houses and agricultural produce already set ablaze.

Police confirmed the recovery of two male corpses from different locations in Ishi, while another victim who sustained gunshot injuries was taken to the General Hospital in Idah for treatment.

The command also said 57 expended cartridges were recovered from the scene.

According to the statement, persons of interest have already been identified from both communities.

Those named by the police include Stephen Enema, Isaac Enedubi, Alex Attah, and Eneje Idah from Itale community, as well as Stephen Amegwu, Shederach Alone, and Friday Onal from Ishi community.

The police said investigations were ongoing and warned that anyone found culpable would face prosecution.

Edede attack

The command also confirmed a separate attack on Edede community on 5 May.

Police said armed assailants invaded the area around 4 p.m., killing one resident identified as Nasiru Alias.

According to the statement, the victim’s body was found dismembered, while several houses, a vehicle, and a motorcycle were burnt during the attack.

The police said tactical teams were immediately deployed to the area, but the community had already been deserted before their arrival.

Security personnel comprising police officers, soldiers, and local vigilantes have since been stationed in and around the area to prevent further attacks.

The command said investigations into the incident had commenced despite the absence of a formal complaint from residents.

“The Kogi State Police Command remains fully committed to ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice,” the statement added.

The latest incidents add to growing security concerns across parts of Kogi State in recent months, including recurring kidnappings along highways, attacks on farming communities, and the movement of armed groups across forest corridors linking the North-central region.