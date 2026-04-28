The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has raised concerns over the escalating cost of nomination forms by major political parties in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The umbrella body of political parties cautioned that the trend had weakened inclusivity and undermined credible participation in the country’s democratic process.

The Lagos State IPAC spokesperson, James Adeshina, expressed the concern in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Adeshina, who is the chairman of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in the state, said while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had consistently assured Nigerians of its commitment to credible elections, the integrity of the electoral process must begin from the point of candidate emergence within political parties.

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He noted that the rising cost of nomination forms across several dominant political parties had increasingly placed elective offices beyond the reach of competent and grassroots aspirants lacking strong financial backing.

“Across several major political platforms, nomination forms have reached staggering prices, effectively shutting out capable and reform-driven aspirants,” he said.

According to him, the situation risks turning Nigeria’s democracy into what he described as an “elite marketplace” rather than a genuine contest of ideas, competence, and service delivery.

Although he acknowledged that IPAC did not have constitutional authority to regulate internal party decisions, including nomination fees, Mr Adeshina said the body remained committed to promoting fairness, inclusivity, and best democratic practices.

He urged political parties to urgently review their nomination fee structures in the interest of broader representation and public trust in the political system.

Mr Adeshina cautioned that excessive cost of nomination fees could weaken internal party democracy and erode citizens’ confidence in governance structures.

He also advised aspirants who were discouraged by high fees in some political parties to explore alternative platforms with more affordable processes.

“Several political parties under IPAC maintain lower and more accessible nomination costs, providing credible aspirants viable opportunities to contest elections without undue financial burden,” he said.

He further cautioned that when access to political leadership was determined primarily by financial strength, governance risked being driven by personal financial recovery rather than public service.

According to him, key risks associated with high nomination fees include exclusion of credible aspirants, weakening of internal democracy, erosion of public trust, and the emergence of profit-driven governance.

Mr Adeshina called on INEC, political parties, and other democratic institutions to collaborate in safeguarding the integrity and inclusiveness of Nigeria’s electoral system.

“Electoral credibility is not only about transparent voting processes but also about equitable access to candidacy. Nigeria’s democracy must remain open, competitive and inclusive, not commercialised,” he said.

Noting that democracy should not be for sale, Mr Adeshina said exorbitant fees undermined inclusivity in politics.

The ruling APC recently fixed the cost for both its expression of interest and nomination forms at N100 million.

Other parties have also fixed exorbitant fees for their forms.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that President Bola Tinubu picked the forms on Tuesday to run for second term on the party’s platform.