Background

The Federal Government of Nigeria has received financing from the African Development Bank (AfDB), Agence Française de Développement (AFD), and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) towards the implementation of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme.

The objective of the iDICE Programme is to promote entrepreneurship, boost innovation, create jobs, enhance social development, and achieve economic transformation by fostering growth in the digital technology and creativeecosystem—building on existing investments and synergies with ongoing initiatives in Nigeria.

In line with implementation arrangements, the iDICE Programme Coordination Unit (PCU) within the Bank of Industry (BOI) is seeking to engage the services of Website Development and Management Firm to design, upgrade, manage, and maintain the official iDICE website to support the programme’s communication, visibility, and partnership objectives.

Technology and Creative Sector

Financing Agreement reference: 2000200005160

Project ID No.: P-NG-K00-009

1. Objectives

The primary objective of this assignment is to ensure the iDICE Programme has a functional, secure, user friendly, and up to date website that effectively communicates programme activities, opportunities, achievements, and resources to stakeholders, beneficiaries, development partners, and the general public.

Scope of Work

The Firm shall carry out a range of duties including, but notlimited to:

1. Review, redesign and/or upgrade the existing iDICE website to align with international best practices in user experience (UX), accessibility, and security standards.

2. Design and deploy key website sections including (but not limited to): Programme Overview, Components, News & Updates, Opportunities, Resources, Media, Contact, and Stakeholder Information.

3. Ensure integration of multimedia content (photos, videos, reports, newsletters, announcements, etc.).

4. Implement content management system (CMS) functionality for easy updates by the PCU.

5. Optimise the website for mobile, tablet, and desktop devices.

6. Ensure website security, data protection, hosting, and routine backup.

7. Provide ongoing technical support, maintenance, and troubleshooting services.

8. Provide basic training to PCU staff on content updates and administration of the website.

9. Monitor website performance and provide periodic analytics and improvement recommendations.

Minimum Qualification, Skills and Experience

1. Legal registration in Nigeria (CAC, TIN) with a minimum of three (3) years’ experience in website development and digital solutions.

2. Strong technical capacity in web development, content management systems, cybersecurity, and hosting services.

3. Proven experience and evidence of delivering similar assignments within Nigeria or comparable environments.

4. Demonstrated understanding of the digital technology and creative ecosystem in Nigeria.

5. Familiarity with donor-funded project requirements and standards (AfDB, AFD, IsDB, etc.) is an advantage.

References and Documentation

• At least two (2) client references from similar completed projects.

Financial and Tax Requirements

1. Confirmation of financial capacity of the company (3 years audited statement of accounts and financial summary).

2. Evidence of VAT Registration and Company Tax Clearance Certificates for the last 3 years.

Firms that are registered outside Nigeria shall submit relevant legal and compliance documents as applicable to their countries of jurisdiction.

Submission of EOIs

Expressions of Interest should be structured as follows:

a) Details / organizational profile of the firm or consortium detailing the firm’s strengths, expertise and any relevant information (max. 3 pages)

b) Experience in similar assignments (max. 7 pages)

c) Availability of Key Experts

d) Any additional document(s) or information the firm believes is relevant

EOI submissions should not exceed 25 pages, excluding documents to be submitted as detailed under the Legal & Compliance and Financial & Tax Requirements above.

The eligibility criteria, the establishment of a shortlist and the selection procedure shall be in accordance with the African Development Bank’s “Procurement Policy for Bank Group Funded Operations” October 2015, which is available on the AFDB’s website. Please note that interest expressed by an organization does not imply any obligation on the part of the Bank to include it in the shortlist.

A Consultant will be selected in accordance with theConsultant Qualification (CQS) method set out in the Procurement Policy and the procurement plan for the activities

Further information can be obtained at the address below during office hours, i.e. from 8 AM to 5 PM on working days.

Deadline for Submission of EOIs

Expression of interest SHALL be submitted via email to [email protected] no later than 6th of April, 2026 at [3:00pm] (WAT) and specifically mention “EXPRESSIONOF INTEREST: DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT OF IDICE WEBSITE

For the Terms of Reference (TOR) for this Expression of Interest, please visit here.