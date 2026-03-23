Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has announced his first-ever music festival in the United Kingdom, marking another milestone in his growing global career.

Titled “Davido & Friends Festival,” the event is scheduled for 14 August 2026 at the iconic Crystal Palace Bowl, a historic open-air venue in London with an estimated capacity of 15,000.

The singer will headline the show and personally curate its lineup, promising a celebration of Afrobeats and global music culture.

Davido announced via his X page, where he wrote: “For the first time, I present to you, Davido & Friends Festival. It’s going down at Crystal Palace Bowl on August 14th. Sign up for first access.”

In a video accompanying the post, 33-year-old singer said, “Yo my people of London, it’s your boy Davidp, and I know you guys have been feeling left out, but guess what, for the first time, I present to you, Davido and Friends outdoor show, I’m performing this summer in London. We are taking over the Crystal Palace Bowl on the 14th of August. Get your friends down, as I will be doing the same.”

The post quickly generated widespread reaction from fans and industry watchers, many of whom described the forthcoming event as a defining moment for Afrobeats in the UK.

Pre-sale tickets are expected to go live on 26 March 2026 at 10 a.m. GMT, while general ticket sales will open a day later, 27 March, at the same time, according to details shared by the organisers.

The festival forms part of the Palace Bowl Presents concert series, a programme aimed at revitalising the historic venue, which has hosted major acts since the 1970s.

Other performers billed for the series include British bands Bastille and The Wombats, who are scheduled to perform on 13 August.

The announcement comes amid a busy year for Davido, who has continued to consolidate his international appeal following the success of his 2023 album Timeless, which produced global hits such as “Unavailable” and earned chart placements in multiple countries.

His ongoing 5ive Alive Tour across Europe and a slated appearance at Coachella 2026 further show his expanding influence on the global stage.