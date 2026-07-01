Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, has assigned newly appointed Yahaya Abdullahi Zakari as the Commissioner for the Ministry of Budget and Planning.

The assignment follows the swearing-in of Mr Zakari, a professor of economics and former Vice Chancellor of Zamfara State University on Tuesday as a member of the Zamfara State Executive Council.

Announcing the development, the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, stated that Mr Abdulmalik Gajam has been redeployed as the substantive Commissioner for the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Mr Nakwada said Governor Lawal has directed the affected Commissioners to assume duty in their respective ministries with immediate effect.

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The governor further charged them to bring renewed commitment, professionalism, and dedication to the effective delivery of government policies and programmes in line with the administration’s Rescue Agenda.