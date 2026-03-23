Background

The Federal Government of Nigeria has received financing from the African Development Bank (AfDB), Agence Française de Développement (AFD), and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) towards the implementation of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme.

The objective of the iDICE Programme is to promote entrepreneurship, boost innovation, create jobs, enhance social development, and achieve economic transformation by fostering growth in the digital technology and creativeecosystem—building on existing investments and synergies with ongoing initiatives in Nigeria.

In line with implementation arrangements, the iDICE Programme Coordination Unit (PCU) within the Bank of Industry (BOI) is seeking to engage the services of a Creative/Media/Public Relations Agency to support the programme’s communication, visibility, and partnership objectives.

Technology and Creative Sector

Financing Agreement reference: 2000200005160

Project ID No.: P-NG-K00-009

1. Objectives

The engaged agency will be responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive communications and visibility strategy, amplifying the iDICE Programme’s profile, and driving strategic partnerships that support Nigeria’s digital and creative economy.

The assignment includes managing media relations, digital communications, stakeholder engagement, and partnership development aligned with the programme’stransformative goals.

Scope of Work

The Agency shall carry out a range of duties including, butnot limited to:

a) Developing and executing a strategiccommunications plan aligned with iDICE objectives, targeting diverse audiences across multiple channels.

b) Building and maintaining relationships withnational and international media outlets, pitching stories, and managing press events to maximize positive coverage.

c) Developing and managing high-quality content— press releases, newsletters, social media posts, reports, and audiovisual materials.

d) Developing and executing a comprehensive digital marketing strategy to enhance the visibility, reach, and engagement of the programme across online platforms includingthe design and delivery of targeted digital campaigns, content creation and management, social media management, and online advertising.

e) Ensuring consistent branding and messagingacross all iDICE communications and platforms, including a brand guidelines manual for the programme

f) Designing, implementing and managing Advertisements/Advertorials across print, OOH, TV and radio.

g) Planning, coordinating, and executing programme events that promote visibility, and public awareness of iDICE initiatives. The assignment shall cover event concept development, venue and logistics coordination, branding and visibility materials, media coverage, and guest management. It shall also include pre-event publicity, on-site coordination, and post-event reporting with photo and video documentation.

h) Tracking and reporting on the effectiveness of communications, PR, and partnership activities with clear, data-backed recommendations.

Minimum Qualification, Skills and Experience

• The agency must be legally registered in Nigeria (CAC and TIN) with at least 5 years of operation in communications, PR, marketing, or media.

• Proven experience managingcommunications and visibility for large-scale national programs, preferably in the development or public sector.

• Demonstrated capacity to deliver integratedcommunication solutions — including PR, creative campaigns, digital marketing, and media relations.

• Evidence of previous work with governmentagencies, development partners, or private sector organizations, highlighting multi-stakeholder coordination.

• Strong in-house team with expertise in:

• Brand strategy & creative direction

• Public relations & media management

• Digital marketing & content strategy

• Multimedia production (video, design,copywriting)

• Event & stakeholder management

• Demonstrated understanding of Nigeria’s digital technology and creative ecosystem.

• Demonstrated experience in data-driven communication and analytics.

• Familiarity with international development communication standards (AfDB, AFD, IsDB, etc.).

References and Documentation

• At least two (2) client references from similar completed projects.

Financial and Tax Requirements

1. Confirmation of financial capacity of the company (3 years audited statement of accounts and financial summary).

2. Evidence of VAT Registration and Company Tax Clearance Certificates for the last 3 years.

Firms that are registered outside Nigeria shall submit relevant legal and compliance documents as applicable to their countries of jurisdiction.

Submission of EOIs

Expressions of Interest should be structured as follows:

a) Details / organizational profile of the firm or consortium detailing the firm’s strengths, expertise and any relevant information (max. 3 pages)

b) Experience in similar assignments (max. 7 pages)

c) Availability of Key Experts

d) Any additional document(s) or information the firm believes is relevant

EOI submissions should not exceed 25 pages, excluding documents to be submitted as detailed under the Legal & Compliance and Financial & Tax Requirements above.

The eligibility criteria, the establishment of a shortlist and the selection procedure shall be in accordance with the African Development Bank’s “Procurement Policy for Bank Group Funded Operations” October 2015, which is available on the AFDB’s website. Please note that interest expressed by an organization does not imply any obligation on the part of the Bank to include it in the shortlist.

A Consultant will be selected in accordance with the Consultant Qualification (CQS) method set out in the Procurement Policy and the procurement plan for the activities

Further information can be obtained at the address below during office hours, i.e. from 8 AM to 5 PM on working days.

Deadline for Submission of EOIs

Expression of interest SHALL be submitted via email to [email protected] no later than 6th of April, 2026 at [3:00pm] (WAT) and specifically mention “EXPRESSIONOF INTEREST: ENGAGEMENT OF MEDIA AND CREATIVE AGENCY

For the Terms of Reference (TOR) for this Expression of Interest, please visit here.