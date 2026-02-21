The Bank of Industry (BoI) on Friday handed over a 30-room hostel block it built to the College of Medical Science and Technology of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nnewi Campus.

Olasupo Olusi, the managing director of BoI, in a message at the handover ceremony, described the university as one that could compete with any university in the world.

Mr Olusi, represented by the BoI Executive Director, Large Enterprise, Omar Shekarau, noted that the inauguration was destined by God to fall into the fasting period.

He noted that this was the first time the two major religions in the world commenced fasting at the same day and at the same time.

According to him, the commencement of Ramadan fast and Ash Wednesday together signifies unity of purpose for the two religions.

“Therefore, we believed that God has a hand in it and for us, coming here reminds us of very few key things that are never forgotten in this world.

“One, this is the home of Zik of Africa, this is the home of Chinua Achebe of the world. It is the home of late Senator Chuba Okadigbo.

“This is the home of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and now the current Governor of the state, Prof Chukwuma Soludo. This is also the home of Innoson who has proved himself by showcasing Nigeria to the world.

“As Bank of Industry, it has always been one thing; impact. We are always looking at what we can do to create impact and we go to those communities and universities,” he said.

He noted that the inauguration of the 30-room hostel block was a great day for the institution and positioned the campus to compete favourably with any university in the world in terms of infrastructure development.

ALSO READ: Tinubu appoints new board for Bank Of Industry

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Ugochukwu Anyaehie, appreciated the bank for completing the hostel, adding that the university remained grateful for collaborating with BoI.

On his part, the representative of the Akamili community, Caleb Okeke-Eyobi, thanked the bank for their partnership.

“The community is very grateful for all the university and its partners have done,” Mr Okeke-Eyobi said.

He urged other partners to assist the community in tackling the gully erosion ravaging the community.

(NAN)