Governor Dauda Lawal met with the leadership of Chinese energy giant, GCL Group, regarding a solar power deal that is expected to transform Zamfara State’s socio-economic potential.

The meeting focused on strengthening economic cooperation between the Chinese energy giant and Zamfara State, with an emphasis on unlocking the state’s vast solar energy potential.

The deal would, among others, accelerate the state’s industrialisation agenda through sustainable power solutions.

Governor Lawal’s high-level business roundtable with GCL Group, one of China’s foremost global energy conglomerates, was part of his ongoing strategic investment and trade mission to China.

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The meeting, which also included the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abubakar Sule, brought together top executives of GCL Group, a company founded by renowned billionaire entrepreneur Mr Zhu Gongshan.

GCL Group, which has an impressive track record spanning the entire energy value chain from thermal power generation to cutting-edge renewable technologies, has successfully developed and deployed massive energy projects across China and numerous international markets.

During the engagement, GCL Group executives expressed strong interest in investing in large-scale solar energy projects in Zamfara, signalling a vote of confidence in Governor Lawal’s investment-friendly policies and the administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for foreign capital.

The company also indicated a willingness to explore broader strategic partnerships that would extend beyond energy generation to encompass technology transfer, local content development and capacity building for the state’s workforce.

The discussions were particularly significant given Zamfara’s abundant solar resources, which have remained largely untapped despite their enormous potential to provide reliable, affordable and clean electricity to households, businesses and industries across the state, thereby stimulating economic activity, creating jobs and improving the quality of life for millions of residents.

The Zamfara chief executive and the Chinese firm have agreed to establish a joint technical working group that will immediately begin the process of developing a comprehensive framework for collaboration.

The framework would include feasibility studies, project structuring, financing mechanisms and regulatory approvals that will be required to bring the proposed solar investments to fruition.

The establishment of the working group is seen as a critical first step in moving from dialogue to delivery, as it will provide a structured platform for the two sides to address technical, legal and financial issues.

Following the initial work of the technical group, GCL Group has committed to dispatching an official investment and technical mission to Zamfara State to conduct on-the-ground assessments and engage with local stakeholders.

The technical group will also advance the proposed projects toward the implementation phase, a development that has been warmly welcomed by Governor Lawal and his team.

The engagement with GCL Group was the latest in a series of strategic international partnerships being pursued by Governor Lawal, who has made it a cornerstone of his administration to position Zamfara State as a preferred destination for global investments.

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