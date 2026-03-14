Governor Uba Sani has been pursuing policies that place the farmer at the centre of development, making him the architect of Kaduna State’s agricultural transformation.

The Commissioner of Agriculture, Murtala Mohammed Dabo made this remark at the flag off of the distribution of livestock support packages to 5,000 cooperative groups on Thursday.

In his welcome address, Mr Dabo said that Governor Sani ‘’has shown unmatched commitment to transforming agriculture from a means of subsistence into a true engine of growth.’’

According to the commissioner, this transformation is the paradigm shift ‘’that creates jobs, generates wealth, and sustains livelihoods across our communities.’’

Describing the governor as a champion of farmers, Malam Dabo said that the distribution of livestock intervention packages represents yet another step in his resolve to strengthen agriculture.

He said that Governor Sani is supporting hardworking farmers, to ‘’ensure that the livestock sector continues to play its rightful role in driving food security, economic diversification, and rural prosperity.’’

‘’This livestock empowerment initiative is part of that larger vision — a vision to make Kaduna the agricultural and livestock capital of Northern Nigeria, where productivity is matched with innovation, and where government’s support reaches those who need it most,’’ he added.

Mr Dabo disclosed that deliberate steps were taken ‘’to ensure that the farmers selected for this phase are organised, genuine, and ready to make effective use of the assets being distributed today.’’

He commended farmer groups, traditional institutions, and local governments as well as development partners for their support which has ‘’strengthened the delivery of this programme. ‘’

Mr Dabo advised the beneficiaries to use the tools and resources wisely, adding that they should ‘’serve not only as instruments of productivity but also as symbols of trust and responsibility.”