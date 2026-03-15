Pope Leo XIV has urged an end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, calling on all parties to halt hostilities and return to dialogue to pursue peace.

In a post on X on Sunday, the pontiff made a passionate appeal for a ceasefire in the region.

“On behalf of the Christians of the #MiddleEast, and of all women and men of good will, I appeal to those responsible for this conflict: cease fire!

“May paths of dialogue be reopened! Violence can never lead to the justice, stability and peace for which the people are waiting,” he wrote.

There is no indication the pope’s call will be heeded. All parties to the conflict have so far rejected ceasefire calls.

The war, which began when the US and Israel launched an unprovoked attack on Iran amid negotiations, has escalated across West Asia, causing the death of over 2000 people, including 168 Iranian school girls.

Last week, Pope Leo mourned the death of the Lebanese priest, Pierre El-Rahi, killed by Israeli tank fire in Lebanon.

The Maronite Catholic priest was killed in Qlayaa, a village in Southern Lebanon.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Oman and other countries have tried multiple times to open a line of communication, but the White House insisted that it is not interested.

President Donald Trump, on Saturday, said Iranians have reached out for a deal, but that the terms “aren’t good enough yet.”

He said any terms for a ceasefire would have to be “very solid.”

Iran, on the other hand, has also ruled out a ceasefire until US and Israeli strikes come to an end.

The unwillingness to start ceasefire talks hints that both sides might be preparing for a protracted conflict.