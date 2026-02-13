The Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced aspecialised dietary programme for intending pilgrims with diabetes ahead of the 2026 Hajj exercise. This initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to prioritise the health and well-being of all participants during the holy pilgrimage.

Ahmad Umar Labbo, the Director General of the Board, disclosed this during an inspection visit to the medical screening centre at Dutse General Hospital. He emphasised that providing tailored nutritional support is a crucial step in ensuring a safe and medically sound experience for those managing chronic conditions.

He said the dedicated meal plans for diabetic pilgrims will maintain stable blood sugar levels. He added that Jigawa State remains a leader in pilgrim welfare by providing three daily meals, a standard of care unique to its delegation.

“The welfare and health of our pilgrims are the board’s top priorities,” Mr Labbo stated. “We remain committed to providing the necessary resources to ensure every pilgrim can perform their rites in good health.”

The Director General also expressed his gratitude to the Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, for his swift approval of the initiative and his steadfast support for the enhancement of pilgrims’ welfare.