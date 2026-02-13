A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Friday, ordered the remand of a 26-year-old man, Jeremiah Chukwu, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s underage daughter.

The defendant was charged by the police, but the magistrate, Omolara Kushanu, did not take his plea.

The court ordered that he be remanded in custody, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She adjourned the case until 15 March.

The charge accused the defendant of defilement.

The prosecutor, Adegoke Ademigbuji, an assistant superintendent of police, alleged that he committed the offence on 22 October 2025, at Block 11, Camp 1, Nigeria Army Cantonment Barracks, Ojo, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant sexually molested his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter.

The prosecution alleged that the victim eventually confided in her mother, and told her that the defendant had been molesting her since 2022, adding that he had threatened to kill her if she ever spoke out.

The prosecutor said the offence contravenes the provisions of section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

(NAN)