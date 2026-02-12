The Jigawa State Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) is actively expanding its strategic horizons as a high-level delegation participates in a six-day international capacity-building workshop in Kigali, Rwanda. The LGSC’s spokesperson, Najib Umar, in a statement said the workshop focuses on leadership, policymaking, and implementation, and is designed to equip participants with deeper insights into modern governance and effective policy execution.

In a goodwill message to the delegation, the Executive Chairperson urged participants to serve as worthy ambassadors of the Commission, Jigawa State, and Nigeria.

He underscored the necessity of “cascading” the knowledge gained, ensuring that the insights acquired in Kigali are shared with colleagues at home to institutionalise professional growth across the organisation.

The delegation includes: Aliyu Yahaya Jahun, Commissioner, Sani Umar Madachi, Commissioner, Abdullahi Idris Daurawa, Commissioner, Lawal Muhammad Haruna, Permanent Secretary, and Sani Yahaya, Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics

Under the leadership of Uba B Ringim, a retired deputy inspector general of police (DIG) the Commission has maintained a strong trajectory of domestic reform. Throughout 2025, the LGSC recorded significant milestones aimed at boosting morale and professional standards and promoting 1,682 staff members.

The training entailed the organising of several workshops and seminars focused on enhancing efficiency and institutional capacity at the local government level.

Established and guided by Law No. 7 of 2007, the Jigawa State LGSC remains committed to its core mandate. The Commission oversees the appointment, promotion, training, posting, and discipline of unified local government staff (Grade Level 07 and above), ensuring administrative excellence across all local government areas in the state.