That Bauchi is celebrating fifty years of its creation in 1976 should not surprise anyone familiar with the profound transformation that has taken place in the once provincial capital. From a modest administrative centre in the old NorthEast, Bauchi has blossomed into a dynamic state with expanding urban skylines, growing infrastructure, and renewed civic pride. If ever there was a moment to roll out the drums, unfurl the banners, and celebrate five decades of growth, resilience, and unity, this is it.

Indeed, the people and government of Bauchi State are justified in marking this golden jubilee with carnivals, public lectures, and thanksgiving. Over the years, successive military administrators, elected governors, and public servants have added stones to the building of Bauchi’s institutional and physical architecture. Each left behind legacies—roads, schools, policies, reforms—that validate the wisdom of the 1976 statecreation exercise. Bauchi’s story today is one of upward progress.

However, it is a pleasant coincidence that the last six years of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed’s stewardship have dovetailed almost seamlessly into this golden celebration. His tenure has often been described as the golden era of Nigeria’s “Pearl of Tourism.” And many would argue that the Bauchi @ 50 anniversary is as much a celebration of the state as it is a celebration of the transformational leadership that has guided it through recent years.

Whether one references the unprecedented expansion in rural infrastructure—which earned him the “Rural Infrastructure Governor of the Year” award in 2022—his sweeping urban renewal programmes rewarded in 2024, or his recognition for good governance in 2025, the consensus is unmistakable: Bauchi State under Bala Mohammed has experienced a renaissance. His developmental footprints are visible across all sectors.

Bauchi Central Business District

By the end of 2026, the Central Business District around Wunti—long caricatured as the embodiment of congestion and urban disorder—will have been transformed into a picturesque modern enclave with interlocking flyovers, widened roads, and new commercial spaces. Coupled with the ultramodern Sir Ahmadu Bello International Conference Centre and the remodelled Government House featuring the Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu Square, Bauchi’s skyline now hints at a state stepping confidently into the future.

My Bauchi Project blueprint

But as Nigerians often ask, “Na glamour we go chop?” It is a fair question. And in Bauchi’s case, the answer is reassuring. Guided by his My Bauchi Project blueprint unveiled at his inauguration in May 2019, Governor Bala Mohammed has pursued reforms in social development, public service, education, agriculture, solid minerals, security, and industrialisation.

At the commissioning of the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Conference Centre and during the state’s first Investment and Economic Summit in 2025, his administration sent a clear message: Bauchi is ready for business. The state is positioning itself as the gateway to the resource-rich North-East.

This is what leadership looks like when vision, courage, empathy, and preparedness align.

Yet, as towering as these accomplishments are, they do not constitute the governor’s most defining legacy.

The Legacy Beyond Infrastructure

Physical structures, no matter how magnificent, will age. Roads will require repairs; monuments will require renovation. But certain decisions in governance transcend brick-and-mortar—they touch the soul of a people, correct historical wrongs, and redefine relationships for generations.

For Governor Bala Mohammed, that legacy is the creation of the Sayawa Chiefdom in 2025, a historic and moral milestone that will outlive every flyover, every conference centre, and every urban renewal project.

The Sayawa Chiefdom represents more than administrative restructuring; it embodies justice delayed and finally delivered, the restoration of dignity to a people whose yearning for self-determination had been met with indifference, bloodshed, and political manoeuvrings for decades.

A Crisis That Spanned Decades

To appreciate the magnitude of the gesture, one must revisit the painful history of the Sayawa—or Zaar—people. Spread across Bogoro, Dass, and Tafawa Balewa LGAs, the Sayawa are culturally diverse, comprising traditional worshippers, Christians, and Muslims. Yet for decades, they remained subsumed under the Bauchi Emirate Council, a structure they felt did not reflect their identity, history, or aspirations.

Their agitation for a separate chiefdom is one of Nigeria’s longest-running subnational struggles. Between 1991 and 2011, the area witnessed repeated eruptions of violence—1991, 1995, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2010, and 2011—resulting in loss of life, destruction of property, and social dislocation. Commissions of inquiry were set up; recommendations were made; temporary measures like the relocation of Tafawa Balewa LGA headquarters to Bununu in 2012 were implemented. Yet the core issue—selfdetermination—remained unaddressed.

The consequences were devastating. In the 1991 crisis alone, more than 1,000 villages were razed, 173 churches destroyed, and at least 400 people killed. The 1995 crisis was even bloodier: over 1,400 people were reportedly killed, 38 villages wiped out, and 77 churches burnt. These were not mere “clashes”; they were tragedies stemming from structural injustice.

Enter Bala Mohammed: A Leader Guided by History and Empathy

When Mr Bala Mohammed assumed office, he brought with him a fresh approach—one rooted in inclusion, justice, and empathy. He recognised that governance is not only about constructing roads but also about healing wounds and confronting uncomfortable historical truths.

He worked closely with the Bauchi State House of Assembly under its Speaker, Hon Abubakar Suleiman, and other stakeholders to ensure that the long-standing agitation was finally addressed. His conviction was not political; it was moral. In an interview with True Vision Online Television, he stated:

“When you see the spate of agitation and advocacy for self-actualisation, it is because of impunity, because of exclusion and because of arrogance…

The minorities must be respected. It is the semblance of good government to be inclusive.” These were not empty words. They reflected a deep understanding that peace cannot be achieved by ignoring grievances. True leadership requires the courage to confront historical injustices.

A Moment of Liberation for the Zaar People

Thus, in 2025, Governor Bala Mohammed signed into law the creation of the Sayawa Chiefdom, ending more than 70 years of agitation. When the staff of office was presented to Gung Zaar, Brig. Gen. Marcus Kokko Y. Yake (Rtd.), the celebration that erupted—marked by Christian songs, tears of joy, and communal embraces—was not just ceremonial. It was cathartic. It signalled the end of decades of humiliation and the dawn of a new era. Few policy decisions in Nigeria achieve instant moral consensus. This one did.

A National Example of Statesmanship

Nigeria is riddled with unresolved ethnic and cultural agitations—from minority groups seeking recognition, to communities and marginalized and subjugated ethnic groups yearning for autonomy, equity, or justice. Most political leaders sidestep such issues out of fear of backlash or political consequences. Bala Mohammed chose a different path: the path of statesmanship.

His decision to grant autonomy to the Sayawa people places him in a lineage of leaders who understand that unity is stronger when built on justice, not suppression; on equity not denial; on inclusion, not exclusion. Among prominent Zaar personalities—such as former Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara and former TETFUND Executive Secretary Professor Suleiman Bogoro—the sentiment was unanimous: history had finally been made.

A Legacy That Outlives Physical Infrastructure

One day, decades from now, when the flyovers need reinforcement and conference centres are refurbished, the Sayawa Chiefdom will remain a living institution—a permanent reminder of a leader who confronted injustice with courage.

Long after boundaries are redrawn and political actors forgotten, the descendants of the Zaar people will remember that it was Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Duguri in Alkaleri LGA who gave them the autonomy their ancestors fought and died for. That is a legacy cast not in concrete, but in collective memory.

Conclusion: A Leader Consistent in Justice

Taken alongside his instrumental role in the Doctrine of Necessity in 2010—which ensured the lawful transfer of presidential power to Goodluck Jonathan in 2010—Bala Mohammed’s creation of the Sayawa Chiefdom confirms a leadership philosophy anchored in justice, equity, and inclusion.

As Bauchi marks 50 years, the celebration is doubly meaningful. It honours not just infrastructure, investment, and governance reforms, but also the courage of a leader who dared to heal a wound many before him had avoided.

Nigeria needs more of leaders like Governor Bala Mohammed—leaders unafraid to dismantle historical shackles, to right ancient wrongs, and to place humanity above politics. Bala Mohammed has shown what is possible when courage meets compassion.

And for that reason, while Bauchi @ 50 is a celebration of the state, its greatest milestone is the liberation of the Sayawa people—a timeless testament to justice restored and Bala Mohammed’s indelible imprint on the sands of time.

*Agu, a fellow of the Nigeria Guild of Editors, is media consultant to Governor Bala Mohammed.