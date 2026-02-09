President Bola Tinubu on Monday declared that Nigeria will defeat terrorism and banditry, describing the security threats as “unacceptable” and alien to the nation’s core values.

Declaring open the Second National Economic Council (NEC) Conference at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, President Tinubu assured Nigerians of his administration’s resolve to strengthen the country’s security forces and restore peace across affected communities.

“I promise you here that I’ll play my part. Seven zones of mechanisation are coming. I promise Nigerians that this will be delivered, and I am here again to further find ways to strengthen our security forces and defeat terrorism.

“That, I promise you, is what has kept all of us sleepless at night, but I assure you we will win with determination and resilience. We will overcome this unacceptable terrorism and banditry. It’s not part of our culture. It’s foreign to us,” he said.

The president described insecurity as an economic hindrance, stressing that all hands must be on deck to find an immediate solution.

He particularly commended the governors of Borno, Katsina and Kaduna states, as well as others, for doing “so much to defend our freedom, liberty and our commonwealth.”

Welcoming state governors, ministers, members of the National Assembly, development partners and private sector leaders to the two-day conference themed “Delivering Inclusive Growth and Sustainable National Development: The Renewed Hope National Development Plan 2026–2030,” President Tinubu described the gathering as a reflection of collective dedication to national progress.

He praised the National Economic Council, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, for sustaining a vital platform for policy coordination and strategic dialogue.

“I am pleased to address the second edition of the National Economic Council Conference at a critical moment in Nigeria’s development journey. NEC remains a cornerstone of fiscal federalism and economic governance in our country,” he said.

Highlighting the key achievements of his administration thus far, President Tinubu said the economic reforms undertaken since inception have helped stabilise the economy and restore confidence.

“I must say again at this juncture, the monetary policy that we have embarked on since the reforms has yielded positive results and gained recognition around the world,” he noted.

He commended the Central Bank of Nigeria under Governor Yemi Cardoso for restoring confidence in Nigeria’s monetary policy.

President Tinubu said state and local governments now receive increased, more predictable federal allocations, enhancing their capacity to pay salaries, invest in infrastructure, and deliver social services.

He added that infrastructure development across transportation, power, digital connectivity, housing and irrigation has been prioritised.

The president also highlighted expanded social investment and human capital programmes targeting vulnerable households, youth, women and small businesses, alongside grassroots-focused initiatives under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Renewed Hope Ward Development Project further demonstrates our commitment to grassroots inclusion through a bottom-up approach to national development.

“These successes reflect strong collaboration among the federal and state governments, development partners and the private sector,” he said.

In the Renewed Hope National Development Plan 2026–2030, President Tinubu explained that it represents the next phase of Nigeria’s national journey, anchored in inclusive, resilient, and environmentally sustainable growth.

“The plan prioritises economic diversification and productivity; human capital development; subnational competitiveness based on comparative advantage; private sector-led growth; and climate resilience.

“Its success will depend largely on effective implementation at the state and local government levels, making NEC central to aligning national priorities with subnational realities.

“This conference has reinforced collaboration, shared accountability and a focus on practical solutions and measurable outcomes.

“We must move decisively from declarations to implementation through data-driven decision-making, peer learning among states and innovative financing models,” he said.

President Tinubu told the conference that while the task before the nation is challenging, the opportunity is historic.

He expressed confidence that resolutions from the conference would advance agricultural diversification, including dairy farming, livestock investment and ranching.

