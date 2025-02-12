Plan International Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated hospital equipment and supplies worth N400 million to the Bauchi State government to strengthen healthcare delivery in the state.

The donation was made under the Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (Aspire) project, funded by Global Affairs Canada.

In a statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the organisation announced that the donation was formally handed over during a ceremony at the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency on Thursday, 6 February.

The support includes essential medical equipment and consumables, which will be distributed across 36 public healthcare facilities in the state.

“The donation, in addition to the construction and rehabilitation of eight healthcare facilities in Bauchi State, was officially handed over to the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency during a ceremony on Thursday. This further demonstrates Plan Nigeria’s commitment to improving healthcare systems in the state,” the statement reads.

The organisation noted that a similar donation was made to the government of Sokoto State in 2024.

According to Plan International Nigeria, the total value of healthcare support, including equipment and supplies for both states, is approximately N1 billion.

Interventions to advance healthcare

Speaking at the event, Director of Programme Quality and Influencing, Plan International Nigeria, Helen Idiong, described the intervention as part of the organisation’s five-year Aspire project.

Ms Idiong said the Aspire project aims to advance the health, rights, and equality of women and girls.

Represented by the Country Director of Plan International Nigeria, Charles Usie, she commended the Bauchi State government for its collaboration and urged the implementation and enforcement of policies that promote accountability, gender equality, and access to healthcare for all.

“As Plan International Nigeria, we are committed to supporting you in ensuring healthcare systems in Bauchi State, as well as the agency for girls and young women, are continually improved,” she said.

The donated equipment includes hospital beds, examination and delivery couches, cupboards, metal pedal bins, automatic fetoscopes, instrument trolleys, manual and electrical vacuums, sphygmomanometers, sanitary pads, and other hospital consumables.

Strengthening healthcare system

The Executive Director of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Rilwanu Mohammed, described the intervention as a significant milestone in improving healthcare delivery in the state.

Mr Mohammed said the initiative reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the healthcare system.

“The support we have received today will go a long way in improving the quality and accessibility of healthcare services across the state,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to Plan International Nigeria and Global Affairs Canada for their contributions and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to providing quality and accessible healthcare services.

The statement added that the handover ceremony also marked the completion of the first phase of structural renovations of healthcare facilities across eight local government areas, including Dass, Ningi, Darazo, Bauchi, Misau, Katagum, Gamawa, and Jama’are.

Plan International Nigeria is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting children’s rights and gender equality.

The organisation has been actively working to enhance healthcare, education, and social welfare services in Nigeria.

