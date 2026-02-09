The Lagos State House of Assembly has urged both the state government and residents of Makoko stay action regarding demolitions in the area pending the outcome of its fact-finding mission to the waterfront community.

The appeal followed an on-the-spot assessment of the area on Monday by a House committee on rules and business led by the Majority Leader, Noheem Adams.

Addressing journalists at the shoreline after the visit, Mr Adams said the lawmakers were yet to reach conclusions, describing the visit as preliminary.

“We have seen what we need to see for ourselves, but we do not yet have the parameters to determine the exact metres that have been demolished,” he said.

“Today is not for decision-making. We will review our findings and report back to the House.”

He called on all parties to suspend further action.

“We are appealing to everybody that the status quo should remain. Nobody should take further steps, whether from the government or the community, until the House concludes its work,” he said.

This came six days after the State lawmakers asked the government to halt further demolitions after a meeting their meeting with community representatives at the Assembly Complex in Alausa, Ikeja.

Scene at the waterfront

PREMIUM TIMES observed debris from demolished homes scattered across sections of the waterfront. Several residents, including women and children, were seen living on boats after their structures were pulled down.

Our reporter also observed that the demolition appeared to extend beyond the previously agreed 100-metre setback. The community had marked what it described as the agreed boundary with more than six Nigerian flags positioned along the shoreline.

Mr Adams thanked the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, and other state leaders for supporting the intervention.

The chairman of Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Bayo Adefuye, said the committee’s visit would help address tensions in the community.

“We are glad that the House of Assembly has come to assess the situation directly,” Mr Adefuye said. “We will continue to stand by our people and engage them.”

One of the community’s traditional leaders, Baale Ajagungbade Segla, expressed hope journalists on the sidelines that the demolition would not go beyond the areas already affected.

He said many residents depend on fishing for survival and expressed concern over the impact on livelihoods.

While speaking on the sideline, the President of the Makoko Students’ Union, Kojo Phineas, called for the resettlement of displaced residents and adequate compensation.

“Most of the affected residents have nowhere else to go apart from their canoes,” Mr Phineas said. “We are asking for temporary shelter, rebuilding of demolished houses, and compensation for victims.”

Background

The Assembly’s intervention followed protests recently by Makoko residents and civil society groups over the demolition of waterfront structures, which reportedly displaced hundreds.

On 3 February, Mr Adams announced an immediate halt to the demolitions after a meeting between lawmakers and community representatives at the Assembly Complex in Alausa, Ikeja.

“All ongoing demolitions should be stopped,” he said at the time, adding that the House would engage relevant ministries and agencies to clarify disputes over setback measurements along the waterfront.

Residents and their representatives have alleged that the exercise exceeded the originally communicated 30-metre setback, with claims that demolition activities extended several hundred metres in some areas.

The Lagos State Government has denied the allegation, maintaining that demolitions were halted on the directive of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and carried out in line with planning regulations.

The committee is expected to submit its findings and recommendations after concluding its assessment.

More Pictures: