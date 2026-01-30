Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s strong commitment to youth empowerment and skills development through a strategic partnership with the Family Homes Fund, aimed at providing practical vocational training and sustainable livelihood opportunities for young people across the state.

Governor Radda gave this assurance on Thursday while receiving a delegation from the Family Homes Fund, Abuja, during a courtesy visit to the Government House, Katsina, as part of their ongoing vocational skills training programme for youths in the state.

Speaking at the meeting, the governor expressed appreciation to the Family Homes Fund and the Federal Government for including Katsina State in what he described as a timely and impactful initiative. He stressed that youth empowerment remains a top priority of his administration, noting that skills acquisition and job creation are key to addressing unemployment, poverty, and other social challenges.

“Our administration is fully committed to empowering our youths with practical skills that will make them self-reliant and productive members of society. Programmes like this align perfectly with our vision of building a skilled and empowered population,” Mr Radda said.

The governor assured the delegation of the state government’s readiness to provide all necessary support to ensure the success and sustainability of the programme, adding that Katsina State remains open to deeper collaboration with the Family Homes Fund.

He further noted that vocational skills training not only improves livelihoods but also promotes social stability and economic growth across communities.

“When our youths are trained, equipped, and supported, they become agents of development. This partnership is a step in the right direction, and we look forward to expanding such interventions across the state,” he added.

Governor Radda thanked the delegation for the visit and reiterated the state’s commitment to working with credible federal agencies and development partners to improve the welfare of its people.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mrs Monsurat Muhammed, informed the governor that the Family Homes Fund is ready to work closely with the Katsina State Government to train youths in masonry, electrical wiring, tiling, POP design, and painting.

She explained that the programme is designed to provide hands-on, market-relevant skills that will enable beneficiaries to become self-reliant and economically productive.

“Upon successful completion of the training, all graduands will receive starter packs to enable them commence work immediately. Beneficiaries will also be enrolled into the Family Homes Fund database for future engagement and deployment in their respective areas of specialisation,” Mrs. Muhammed stated.

She commended the Katsina State Government for its support and cooperation, noting that the conducive environment provided by the state has greatly contributed to the smooth implementation of the programme.

Those present at the meeting included the Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Hon Abdullahi Aliyu Turaji; the Commissioner for Higher and Vocational Education, Adnan Nahabu; the Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, Hon. Faisal Kaita, as well as representatives of the Family Homes Fund.