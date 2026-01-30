Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departure of Nigerian international defender Olisa Ndah, officially ending his three-and-a-half-year stay with the Soweto giants.

The 28-year-old centre-back leaves the Premier Soccer League club by mutual consent, despite still having time left on his contract, as both parties agreed it was in the player’s and the club’s best interests to go their separate ways.

Ndah arrived at Pirates in 2021 from NPFL side Akwa United, joining the Buccaneers off the back of an impressive rise in Nigerian domestic football. He quickly cemented his place at the heart of defence, earning a reputation for composure, physical presence and reliability in high-pressure matches across domestic and continental competitions.

Injuries derail momentum

While Ndah was once a near-ever-present in the Pirates’ backline, the past year proved challenging. A series of injuries severely limited his involvement, and he did not feature at all this season. His last league appearance for the club came in September 2024, when Pirates secured a 3–0 victory over Polokwane City.

Now, Orlando Pirates have released an official statement explaining that the decision followed extensive and respectful discussions between both sides.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that the Club has reached a mutual agreement with defender Olisa Ndah to part ways,” the statement read.

“The Nigerian international requested an early release from his contract, a decision that follows careful and respectful discussions between the player and the Club’s management. Central to these conversations was a shared understanding to allow Ndah to secure regular game time elsewhere as he enters the next phase of his career.

“The Club respects Ndah’s desire for increased minutes on the field and acknowledges his honest engagement with management throughout the process. It is in this spirit of mutual respect that an amicable decision was reached.”

The Buccaneers also paid tribute to Ndah’s contribution during his time at the club.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to thank Olisa for his professionalism, dedication, and service to the Club. We wish him every success in the next chapter of his career, both on a personal level and in his continued journey in the game.”

A solid Pirates legacy

Ndah departs Pirates as a free agent after agreeing to the termination of his contract, meaning he is free to join a new club even if the January transfer window closes before he secures a move.

During his spell in South Africa, the former Remo Stars defender made 81 appearances across all competitions, including the PSL, the CAF Champions League, the CAF Confederation Cup, and domestic cups. He started 73 of those matches and scored once, a goal against SuperSport United in the MTN8 in 2024.

He also enjoyed notable success with the Buccaneers, winning the MTN8 Cup three times and playing a key role during the Pirates’ strong runs on the continental stage.

Competition and a fresh start

In recent months, increased competition for places, driven by the emergence of younger defenders such as Mbokazi and Lebone Seema, further complicated Ndah’s route back into the starting XI, especially following his injury setbacks.

Now, the focus of the Nigerian international is firmly on securing a new club where he can play regularly, regain his rhythm, and rebuild momentum as he enters the next phase of his career.

After years of service at one of Africa’s most storied clubs, Ndah exits Orlando Pirates with respect intact and with his next chapter still very much to be written.