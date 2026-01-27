Katsina State Governor and Chairperson of the North West Governors’ Forum, Dikko Umaru Radda, has congratulated the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on his decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the move as a major boost to political stability, unity and development in the North West.

Governor Radda said the defection showed statesmanship and courage, noting that it placed the collective interest of the people above partisan considerations at a time when stronger collaboration with the Federal Government is needed to tackle security, economic and social challenges in the region.

“The decision of His Excellency, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, to join the APC is a demonstration of responsible leadership and a strategic step towards deepening cooperation with the Federal Government and advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the benefit of Kano State and the entire North West,” Governor Radda stated.

He welcomed the decision of members of the Kano State Executive Council, the State House of Assembly, National Assembly members and local government chairmen to also join the APC, describing it as a strong signal of political stability, unity of purpose and shared commitment to development in the state.

Mr Radda noted that Kano State occupies a central position in the political, economic and demographic landscape of the North West, adding that Governor Yusuf’s entry into the APC, alongside other key stakeholders, would further strengthen regional cohesion, policy coordination and collective action among the states.

He commended Mr Yusuf’s emphasis on unity, inclusive governance and development, stressing that the North West must present a common front to effectively tackle insecurity, expand infrastructure, stimulate economic growth and improve the welfare of the people.

According to him, the political realignment will enhance the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda in critical areas such as security cooperation, agricultural transformation, industrialisation and youth empowerment.

He added that the development would also promote stronger intergovernmental relations, improve access to federal programmes and investments, and create a more harmonious political environment necessary for sustainable development.

“Leadership demands the courage to take decisions in the long-term interest of the people. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has demonstrated this by placing peace, stability and progress above all other considerations,” Governor Radda said.

The Katsina State Governor expressed confidence that the experience, popularity and political influence of Governor Yusuf would further strengthen the APC in Kano State and contribute positively to peace, stability and development across the North West.

“On behalf of the North West Governors’ Forum, Governor Radda congratulated Governor Yusuf and assured him of the full support and cooperation of his colleagues across the region and the country, while wishing him wisdom, strength and success in his leadership,” he concluded.